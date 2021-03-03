Saudi Arabia Edible Meat Market Growth by Global Key Players: BRF S.A, Almarai Food Company, Herfy Foods, Al Watania, Fakieh Group, Halwani Brothers

Saudi Arabia Edible Meat Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information of the Saudi Arabia market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Edible Meat market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

Saudi Arabia edible meat market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

BRF S.A, Almarai Food Company, Herfy Foods, Al Watania, Fakieh Group, Halwani Brothers, Wafrah, Tanmiah Food Group, Sunbulah Food & Fine Pastries Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Increase In Demand For Rte Meat Products

Convenience is the key factor driving the growth of RTE meat consumption in the country, with increasing disposable income and a rise in the number of working women. With technological innovations in the food industry, the range of convenience food has expanded to chilled, frozen, portion-controlled, shelf-stable, microwave-able, prepared-mixes, and others. The perceived credibility of Saudi manufacturers of Halal food, especially for meat and their products has helped the expansion of food processing facilities in the Kingdom. Most Saudi consumers tend to believe that locally produced meat products meet higher Halal standards than imported products from non-Muslim countries. While most poultry meat consumption is in the form of whole broilers, demand for processed chicken meat has been rising due to increased demand by fast food restaurants and ready-to-cook poultry meals by singles and working couples.

Poultry Holds A Major Share

In Saudi Arabia, chicken is considered a necessity. Studies suggest that implied income elasticities indicate that beef, lamb and fish are considered to beluxuries, while chicken is a necessity. Saudis consumers prefer locally produced fresh chicken meat. More than 80 percent of local chicken meat is sold chilled. Many poultry producers have switched their chicken meat production lines from frozen to chilled products for its higher profit margins. They are higher partly because chilling saves freezing and cold storage charges. Consumers, particularly Saudis, do not mind paying as much as 50 percent more for fresh\chilled domestic chicken meat over frozen imported chicken meat.

Competitive Landscape

