Sapphire Substrates Market Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2030

Sapphire Substrate Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global sapphire substrate market. In terms of revenue, the global sapphire substrate market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global sapphire substrate market.

The global sapphire substrate market is broadly affected by several factors, including usage of sapphire substrate in the semiconductor sector and increasing application in the consumer electronics sector. Thus, expanding applications of sapphire substrate in different sectors are propelling the global market for sapphire substrate.

Sapphire Substrate Market: Dynamics

A sapphire substrate is a combination of physical, chemical, and optical properties having high resistance to temperature, thermal shock, and sand erosion. Sapphire substrates are hard, transparent, solid material, and synthetically produced. It has high thermal conductivity, high strength, hardness, and temperature resistance, broad spectral transmission, and excellent dielectric performance. The sapphire substrate manufacturing process consists of slicing, lapping, polishing, and CMP. Its properties make it the ideal choice for components in harsh, biological environments. Sapphire substrates are used in various optoelectronics and semiconductor equipment. Sapphire substrates have a wide range of applications in ICT, consumer electronics, power sector, optoelectronics, aerospace and defense, etc. Sapphire substrates are used in smartphones, camera lens cover, LEDs, HB LEDs, color LEDs, power IC applications, RFIC applications, MMIC applications, sapphire aerospace windows, laser diode, Silicon-on-Sapphire (SoS) IC, and transparent armors, among others.

Sapphire Substrate Market: Prominent Regions

The sapphire substrate market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key market players, technological advancements, and growth of ICT and consumer electronics applications in the region. The sapphire substrate market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness favorable growth during the forecast period, due to significant rise in consumer electronics applications such as smartphones, camera lens covers, LEDs, HB LEDs, and color LEDs in the region, which is projected to reach US$ 470 Mn at a significant CAGR of 5.5% by 2030. The North America sapphire substrate market is likely to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of players manufacturing sapphire substrate.

Sapphire Substrate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global sapphire substrate market are Aurora Optoelectronics Co., Ltd, Crystal Applied Technology, Inc., Crystalwise Technology, Inc., Hansol Technics, Co., Ltd., ILJIN DISPLAY CO., LTD, KYOCERA Corporation, Meller Optics, Inc., Monocrystal, Inc., Precision Micro-Optics, Inc., Rubicon Technology, Inc., Saint-Gobain Group, Sapphire Technology Co., Ltd., and Semiconductor Wafer, Inc.