Resistive RAM Market 2021 Insights, Demand and Business Outlook | Global Foundaries, Fujitsu Limited, Sony Corporation, Intel Corporation

Key Players:

Crossbar Inc., Panasonic Corporation, 4DS Memory Limited, Adesto Technology, Global Foundaries, Fujitsu Limited, Sony Corporation, Intel Corporation, Weebit-Nano Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand of Connected Devices Under Consumer Electronics Segment is Fueling the Demand for ReRAM

– Resistive RAMs have faster computing power as compared to ordinary RAMs and are much better for read-intensive applications and ideal for storage-class memory in servers.

– Higher switching speed constitutes a principal advantage of RRAM over other nonvolatile storage technologies such as NAND flash. ReRAM draws much less power than NAND flash. That makes it currently best suited for memory in sensor devices for industrial, automotive, and internet of things (IoT) applications. Neuromorphic computing is another potential application for ReRAM.

– Over the past few years, a significant increase in demand for connected devices, such as wearables, IoT, and AI-based systems was seen. Resistive RAMs are used in these devices to increase storage capacities. Moreover, with the upcoming of smart cities and smart homes, the connected devices are bound to increase, which, in turn, will increase the demand for strong memory capacity servers.

– To serve emerging requirements, several companies are introducing new innovations to securely connect and scale remote operations, bringing real-time and bandwidth-heavy IoT applications to fruition. For instance, in May 2020, Cisco IoT launched its 10 Gigabit Cisco Catalyst IE3300 Rugged Series Switches. These switches extend the benefits of Ciscos intent-based networking to the IoT edge to help secure, automate and manage deployments at scale, whether connecting video cameras on roadways, improving pedestrian safety in intersections or monitoring quality on the plant floor.

