Reclosable Films Market 2021 Rising Preference for Shelf Life Enhancing Packaging Solutions Augment Demand

Since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has led to the postponement of several trade events, manufacturers in the reclosable films market are searching for new ways to launch their products. For instance, Wipak Group— a specialist in efficient and sustainable packaging solutions announced the launch of its environment-conscious products on its LinkedIn account and involved the REPAK TOP 65 XX PET, which is a thin reclosable lidding film. As such, manufacturers are scurrying to grab revenue opportunities in cheese and meat packaging.

Since customers are hoarding food products amidst the coronavirus era due to uncertain lockdown regulations, companies in the reclosable films market are increasing their production capabilities to meet consumer demand. The growing demand for frozen foods and ready-to-eat (RTE) meals is another key driver for market growth.

Recyclable Reclosable Films Mimic Properties of Traditional Polymeric Materials

Business expansion opportunities in the F&B (food & beverages) industry are creating an upward trend in the growth of the reclosable films market. Innovative reclosable films are acquiring prominence in the packaging of meat products. For instance, Suedpack— a specialist in rigid and flexible films has announced the launch of Pure-Line— a range of composite and resealable films that offer good recyclability. Since manufacturers need to abide by environmental regulations pertaining to increasing volumes of plastic ending up in landfills, they are developing recyclable reclosable films to reduce the environmental footprint.

Advancements in recyclable reclosable films mimic the protective and convenience properties of polymeric materials. Companies in the reclosable films market are using polypropylene to design recyclable reclosable films that are being confirmed by leading institutes. This is evident since polypropylene is predicted to dictate more than 40% of the market share in 2020. Manufacturers are tapping into incremental opportunities in the sector of minced products.

Flexible Reclosable Films Replace Rigid Carton Options for Bag and Pouch Products

Reclosable films are being highly publicized for keeping the product fresh for longer time, and also ensure consumer convenience. Innovative lidding solutions bode well for growth of the reclosable films market, which is estimated to expand by 1.5x times to current market value. Top lid flexible films and rigid blisters are being used for the packaging of cheese and processes meat slices. This trend of rigid and flexible packaging is attracting investor sentiment in the reclosable films market and is playing an instrumental role in the development of attractive bags and pouches.

India’s flexible packaging company Uflex has gained proficiency in the development of reclosable stand-up and lie-down bag and pouches. As such, flexible cartons are increasingly replacing rigid carton options, where the former is acquiring visibility in retail stores.

Resealable Stand-up Pouch Bags Highly Preferred for Candy Packaging

Stand-up pouch bags are swiftly capturing the packaging and reclosable films market, owing to its customer convenience and marketing advantages. These bags are being used as a great way to convert products into marketing vehicles in supermarkets and other retail outlets. Manufacturers are increasing their production capabilities to introduce a variety of sizes and styles in stand-up pouch bags made from reclosable films. Eillien’s Candies Inc.— a manufacturers of high-quality assortments and snacks, uses reclosable and non-reclosable pouch bags for the packaging of chocolates and dry fruits.

Apart from food, companies in the reclosable films market are expanding their business in other retail formats, such as in grocery and drugs to broaden their revenue streams. They are gaining efficacy to design resealable zip-top pouch bags that are available in a polished look and help to increase the uptake of products. Manufacturers are developing both printed and clear film bags that are used in various end-use cases.

Front Flap Sealings Overcome Limitations of Adhesive Stickers in Pouches

Resealing of products helps in the consumption of food when individuals are on the go. This trend is very prominent for snacks and confectionary packaging to ensure that the food stays fresh. Similarly, stickers are used to reclose pasta pouches and bags. However, the adhesive force of stickers tends to eventually weaken after a certain amount of time. Hence, manufacturers in the reclosable films market are innovating in zip-top bags and pouches to overcome the limitations of adhesive stickers.

Other innovations to overcome issues of adhesive stickers are front flap sealings. Swiss Delice— a manufacturer of luxurious Swiss premium chocolates, has introduced a new type of resealable closure on the front of the stand-up pouch, instead of on the upper edge for the packaging of its chocolates.

Flexible Packaging Options Grow Popular for Coffee Branding

The ever-increasing coffee consumption worldwide is one of the major drivers for stimulating growth of the reclosable films market. Retail shelves are often seen featuring coffee from major brands, private labels, and specialty roasters packaged in brightly colored pouches. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, Café) industry is suffering huge revenue losses, as individuals are skeptical to visit F&B outlets. However, the HoReCa is a key revenue generation source for reclosable film manufacturers.

Coffee is one of the most widely used products after oil. Since consumers prefer having coffee at home, in offices, and in restaurants, reclosable film manufacturers are channelizing their focus in the packaging of coffee. They are adopting flexible packaging options such as stand-up pouches, flat-bottom, and gusseted bags to package coffee. Manufacturers are increasing their R&D activities to design innovative vacuum pouches and sachets to tap into value-grab opportunities.

