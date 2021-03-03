Rapidly increasing demand and Key Drivers Analysis in Recent Years of Wi-Fi refers to wireless fidelity Market

Wi-Fi refers to wireless fidelity. It is a network which connect computers to the internet to each other and to the wired network. Wifi-as-a-service (WaaS) is a high speed Wi-Fi solution. It is fully managed using cloud based management systems for connectivity, as well as for the configuration of the Wi-Fi network.

Drivers and Restraints: Growth in demand for public Wi-Fi service Public Wi-Fi hotspots have been launched at locations, like hotels, railway stations, metro stations, cafes, airports, markets, parks, educational institutions, and other public places. The Wi-Fi as a service (WaaS) market is driven by the growing penetration of smart devices across several countries. Rising internet penetration with the growing consumption of rich media content coupled with rising trend of social media are the major factors boosting the adoption of the Wi-Fi technology and swelling the global market share. Further, with the increasing adoption of BYOD services and enterprise mobility between end-users, the employees can work from home or any public places at any given point of time. Along with the increasing BYOD policies, the requirement for connectivity of devices has increased, and therefore, the public hotspot helps in getting connected at a lower rate.

Key Players:

The key players operating the global Wi-Fi as a service (WaaS) market includes Cisco Systems Inc., Rogers Communications, Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Limited, BigAir Group Limited, Mojo Networks, Inc., Telstra Corporation Limited, ViaSat Inc., Aerohive Networks, Inc., ADTRAN, Inc., and Fujitsu Limited. Prominent players in the WaaS market are partnering strategically with domestic players to augment individual offerings into a multi-faceted solution in order to help increasing customer bases. For instance, in September 2018 – Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd partnered with the city of Duisburg, Germany. The aim of this partnership was to transform Germany’s industrial heartland into a smart city. Their collaboration is projected to focus on transforming Duisburg from a traditional industrial city into a service-oriented smart city through smart port logistics, smart government, smart infrastructure, smart education, smart homes, 5G and broadband, and urban IoT.

