Rainwear Market 2020 to 2030 – Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19
Emergency Services Workers Use Raincoats amidst Shortage of PPE during COVID-19 Outbreak
The demand for raincoats is burgeoning amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as individuals seek extra protection from pathogens. On the other hand, Pakistani aid workers at The Edhi Foundation are utilizing raincoats and rubber boots to deploy emergency medical services due to the shortage in the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) supply. Thus, companies in the Pakistan rainwear market are capitalizing on this trend to boost their production capacities and increase the availability of raincoats to support the emergency services aid workers.
It has been found that Pakistan has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, resulting in increased morbidity and mortality rates. Moreover, a lack of public awareness about the novel virus is creating a stress on Pakistan’s healthcare systems. Hence, it has become crucial for manufacturers to increase their production of raincoats, since the cash-strapped government of Pakistan is now seeking help from non-profit organizations. This is likely to fuel the growth of the rainwear market.
Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Rainwear Market
Color-blocking Style and Carbon-negative Rainwear Boost Design Innovations
Rainwear is growing as a fashion statement, especially among millennial women. The color-blocking street style trend is gaining strong grounds in the rainwear market. As such, the rainwear market is largely fragmented with tier 2 and tier 3 market players dictating more than 50% of the market stake. Design innovations such as lace transparent raincoats and water-repellant trench coats are becoming increasingly popular among women. Hence, tier 2 and tier 3 players should innovate in similar design trends to gain a competitive edge over market players.
To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure
The growing awareness about carbon tax in the U.S. has helped to significantly reduce greenhouse emissions in the rainwear market. This has sparked innovations in sustainable rainwear. For instance, Charlotte McCurdy is a conscious designer and researcher has introduced a water-resistant jacket made from biopolymers of algae. Thus, the trend of carbon-negative rainwear is anticipated to surge in the coming years.
Materials with Water & Wind-proofing Membranes Increase Uptake of Products
Multilayer rainwear is being preferred by customers who seek extra protection from rainwater. For instance, Vigilante— a travel-oriented apparel brand has gained proficiency in the development of their three-layer rainwear V10 Max that delivers exceptional water protection. Companies in the rainwear market are introducing proprietary technologies, such as durable water repellence and windproofing membranes to increase the uptake of products. As such, the revenue of blended materials is estimated to account for the highest share of the rainwear market and is anticipated to cross ~US$ 2 Bn marks by 2030.
Manufacturers are using water & wind-proofing membranes to deploy high rain protection whilst maintaining high breathability in rainwear. There is a growing demand for ultra-light tricot coating in rainwear for trail hiking and bike riding end uses. Gender-neutral functionalities such as water-proof zippers with rose gold accents are growing popular among users. Thus, manufacturers are increasing R&D to develop protective gear that can be used in every season.
Read TMR Research Methodology @:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/methodology.html
Manufacturers Reduce Wastage by Recycling Brass Snaps and Polyester Materials
Companies are increasing efforts to deploy sustainable innovations in rainwear products to reduce carbon footprint. However, adopting sustainability has its unique challenges. The rainwear market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. However, achieving 100% of sustainability has its limitations. Hence, Faire Child— a Canada-based children’s protective clothing store announced to collaborate with the engineering faculty at Dalhousie University to establish a standard brass snap removal procedure for recycling of the rainwear products.
The trend of recycling is surging in the rainwear market in order to minimize the carbon footprint. Hence, manufacturers are making rainwear from 100% recycled polyester to reduce the environmental impact. They are increasing efforts to reduce raw material wastage and instead recycle them to produce rainwear products. Companies are increasing their research efforts to develop recycled rainwear, which is also waterproof to help customers venture outdoors with a sound consciousness about the environment.
Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Rainwear Market
Analysts’ Viewpoint
Emergency services workers in non-profit organizations are using raincoats and rubber boots to protect themselves from coronavirus pathogens due to the shortage of PPE in Pakistan. As such, lightweight rubberized raincoats and innovative material blends are meeting fashion requirements of millennial women.
Sustainability and recyclability of materials are helping to reduce environmental carbon footprint. However, limitations with the recyclability of materials, such as lack of standard processes for removal of brass snaps, is crippling recycling activities. Hence, companies in the rainwear market should collaborate with engineering candidates in renowned universities and the rainwear industry to reduce waste associated with the recycling of materials.
Rainwear Market: Overview
- According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global rainwear market for the period 2018–2030 (wherein 2020 to 2030 is the forecast period and 2019 is the base year), rising population of working class people coupled with continued improvement in rainwear products has fueled the demand for rainwear across the globe
- In the report, revenue generated by the global rainwear market has been mentioned in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Million Units) throughout the forecast period
Rising Working Class Population: A Key Driver of Rainwear Market
- The major factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing safety awareness among employees and individuals across the globe. In addition, availability of personal protective equipment products through offline and online platforms is the other factor contributing toward market growth.
- Exponential growth in working population: The rise in working class population in emerging economies is likely to drive the domestic demand for rainwear during the forecast period. The middle class population was 1.8 billion in 2009, 3.5 billion in 2017, and expected to touch 5.3 billion by 2030. This suggests that the spending power of the working class is expected to increase during the forecast period. Demand for rainwear is projected to be high in future, as more people travel to work. Demand is projected to be fueled also by urbanization and changing climatic conditions. Many countries in 2019 experienced heavy rainfall and floods due to abnormal changes in weather patterns. This is set to drive the rainwear market during the forecast period.
Challenges Associated with Raw Material and its Adverse Impact on Environment: A Key Restraining Factor of the Market
- Sustainability is a growing concern in the textile and clothing industry, which makes use of a quarter of all the chemicals manufactured around the world. They are used to modify the properties of fabric such as flame retardancy, feel, and water-repellency, as well as color. Many consumers around the world are now worried about the environmental impact of the products they buy, which may act as a restraint to the rainwear market. On the other hand, consumers who prefer a car, public modes of transport, or who walk to work prefer umbrellas over raincoats. Umbrellas are easier to handle and carry around, which makes them a good alternative. The price of rainwear products is also an important factor, which may act as a restraint to the market.
Rising Demand for Sustainable, Lightweight, and Durable Rainwear: A Key Demand Trend in Rainwear Market
- Sustainable products, along with lightweight, durable, flexible, and affordable rainwear products are seeing considerably high demand. People who are involved in outdoor sports activities prefer good quality rainwear. The trend of participating in outdoor recreational activities is increasing. Hence, the demand for sports rainwear is expected to be high.
Rainwear Market: Competition Landscape
- Detailed profiles of manufacturers in the rainwear market have been provided in the report to evaluate their financials, key product offerings, recent developments, and strategies
- Key players operating in the global rainwear market include
- Columbia Sportswear Company
- The North Face
- Patagonia
- Black Diamond Equipment
- Wildcraft
- NZ Seasonal Wear Private Limited
- Stutterheim
- Ducktail Raincoats
- Splashy Rainwear
- WaterShed LLC.
- New Aashi Rainwear
Rainwear Market: Key Developments
- In April 2020, The North Face, an American company, launched a new line called “Remade.” The Remade collection line features damaged, returned, or defective North Face garments given new life by the design team. This was initiated to eliminate waste and to honor Earth Day.
- In January 2020, the company Patagonia, Inc. collaborated with Toray for spring season 2020 and launched the “Torrentshell3L” product line of waterproof/ breathable jackets. The new jacket consists of custom designed hydrophobic membrane with 100% recycled face fabric.
Read Our Latest Press Release:
https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/binge-watching-during-covid-19-underscores-growth-in-video-on-demand-vod-services-tmr-843517403.html
https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/covid-19-outbreak-to-influence-growth-prospects-of-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-tmr-888885156.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.
Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.
Contact
Transparency Market Research State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]