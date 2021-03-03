Rainwear Market 2020 to 2030 – Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

The growing awareness about carbon tax in the U.S. has helped to significantly reduce greenhouse emissions in the rainwear market. This has sparked innovations in sustainable rainwear. For instance, Charlotte McCurdy is a conscious designer and researcher has introduced a water-resistant jacket made from biopolymers of algae. Thus, the trend of carbon-negative rainwear is anticipated to surge in the coming years.

Materials with Water & Wind-proofing Membranes Increase Uptake of Products

Multilayer rainwear is being preferred by customers who seek extra protection from rainwater. For instance, Vigilante— a travel-oriented apparel brand has gained proficiency in the development of their three-layer rainwear V10 Max that delivers exceptional water protection. Companies in the rainwear market are introducing proprietary technologies, such as durable water repellence and windproofing membranes to increase the uptake of products. As such, the revenue of blended materials is estimated to account for the highest share of the rainwear market and is anticipated to cross ~US$ 2 Bn marks by 2030.

Manufacturers are using water & wind-proofing membranes to deploy high rain protection whilst maintaining high breathability in rainwear. There is a growing demand for ultra-light tricot coating in rainwear for trail hiking and bike riding end uses. Gender-neutral functionalities such as water-proof zippers with rose gold accents are growing popular among users. Thus, manufacturers are increasing R&D to develop protective gear that can be used in every season.

Manufacturers Reduce Wastage by Recycling Brass Snaps and Polyester Materials

Companies are increasing efforts to deploy sustainable innovations in rainwear products to reduce carbon footprint. However, adopting sustainability has its unique challenges. The rainwear market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. However, achieving 100% of sustainability has its limitations. Hence, Faire Child— a Canada-based children’s protective clothing store announced to collaborate with the engineering faculty at Dalhousie University to establish a standard brass snap removal procedure for recycling of the rainwear products.

The trend of recycling is surging in the rainwear market in order to minimize the carbon footprint. Hence, manufacturers are making rainwear from 100% recycled polyester to reduce the environmental impact. They are increasing efforts to reduce raw material wastage and instead recycle them to produce rainwear products. Companies are increasing their research efforts to develop recycled rainwear, which is also waterproof to help customers venture outdoors with a sound consciousness about the environment.

Analysts’ Viewpoint