Psychedelic Drugs Market 2021 | Industry Size Business Planning, Growth Forecast Till 2027 F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Takeda Pharmaceutical

COMPASS

The Emmes Company, LLC

Klarisana,

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Segmentation Of Psychedelic Drugs Market:

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market, By Product

Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)

3,4-Methyl​Enedioxy​Methamphetamine (Ecstasy)

Phencyclidine

Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)

Ketamine

Ayahuasca

Salvia

Psilocybin

Others

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market, By Application

Major Depressive Disorder

Resistant depression

Panic disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Opiate Addiction

Others

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global psychedelic drugs market are COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, ALLERGAN, H. Lundbeck A/S among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, COMPASS received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. With Breakthrough Therapy designation, company can obtain all fast track designation features and FDA commitment and guidance ensuring efficient drug development programme

In August 2018, COMPASS received new drug application approval from the FDA for the psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. If the trial is successful, it will change the treatment landscape of patients suffering from resistant depression

Geographical Coverage of Psychedelic Drugs Market

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Psychedelic Drugs in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

