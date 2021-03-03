Protective Packaging Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Outlook – Pregis Corporation, Riverside Paper Co., Sealed Air Corporation, Signode Protective Packaging Solutions

The Global Protective Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The protective packaging market was valued at USD 30.56 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 41.65 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Logistics and material handling technology, with its development and innovation, has played a significant role in the evolution and adoption of new generation packaging products. These protective packaging products have evolved to be smart, and the reduction in the price of sensors, networks, and communicating devices has augmented the market.

Key Players:

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Pregis Corporation, Riverside Paper Co., Sealed Air Corporation, Signode Protective Packaging Solutions, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, Huhtamaki Group, DS Smith PLC, International Paper Company” and others.

Key Market Trends

Plastic-based Protective Packaging is Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share

– Plastic remains the most used raw material for packaging, and hence, it occupies the highest market share among all the raw materials deployed by the manufacturers in the packaging industry. Plastic provides the flexibility of being cost-effective to manufacturers. Its inert nature to the contents being stored in it has allowed it to be utilized for packaging products in specific industry verticals.

– Plastic continues to be the most used material for the protective packaging of products across various industries. Advanced packaging materials, such as polypropylene, can provide a high barrier against contamination and temperatures, thereby protecting the packaged product from being damaged. The wide adoption of plastic packaging in the food and beverage industry, which includes bags, pouches, shrink films, sleeves, and tubes, primarily owing to their flexibility, low weight, and durability, are some of the factors that may continue to create demand for the plastic protective packaging solutions.

– However, there has been a significant rise in demand from consumers for eco-friendly products to be used for packaging. This has led to a critical decline in the usage of plastics in the packaging industry. Manufacturers have emphasized meeting the consumer demands by addressing the environmental concerns and developing products that can be recycled, with bio- and oxo-degradable options venturing into the market.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

