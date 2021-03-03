Product Portfolio Analysis and Technological Development of Live chat software Market during the forecasted period

Live chat software is used by website providers and is valid to interact directly with visitors on their websites and applications through the combination of instant messaging, chat, or survey forms. Increasing focus on real-time communication in many industries is estimated to the growth in budget of the live chat software in organizations. Additionally, live chat software has witnessed a huge dominating role due to its benefits including increased average order value, improved website experience, increased sales, lead generation, and better understanding of customer needs, which enables enterprises to perform up to ten times better on key performance indicators by adopting customer’s needs.

Drivers and Restraints: Increasing demand from End Use Industries End users highly utilizes live chat software, which incorporates flawlessly with their existing e-commerce, help desk, and CRM systems. Additionally, these software offers various features such as preference settings for chat windows and reminders, archive, share discussions, and reporting tools has augmented its popularity among several industry verticals. Need to develop customer relationship management in each industry Several key players integrate their customer relationship management tool with live chat software to expand user experience for existing customers and potential leads. This tool helps customers to boost satisfaction and develop retention rates by saving organizations money and protecting its customer base. Advantages of live chat software over conventional customer support Live chat software provides number of advantages such as increased average order value, improved website experience, and better understanding of customer needs over other customer support options drives the growth of the market. However, factors such as lack of standardization and continuous growth in demand for web mobile self-services may limit the live chat software market growth to a certain extent.

Key Players:

The key players operating the global live chat software market includes LogMeIn, Inc., Livechat, Inc., LivePerson, Inc., Freshdesk, Inc., Zendesk, SnapEngage, Kayako, Inc., Olark, Woopra, Inc., and Provide Support LLC. Promient key players involved in the global market are expanding their market presence by launching different software programs in order to meet the needs of customers. For instance, April 2020, LogMeIn, Inc., has developed the Bold360 Rapid Response FAQ Web Widget to help businesses manage the increase in volume and complexity of questions related to COVID-19 from both employees and customers.

