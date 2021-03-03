Polymer Market By Type, Base Material, Application and Forecast Report by 2030

Factors such as the increasing replacement of conventional materials in the automotive sector, rising usage of smart polymers in the healthcare sector, and surging demand for polymers in the packaging and electronics sectors are expected to drive the growth of the polymer market at a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). With this growth rate, the market size will increase from $533.6 billion in 2019 to $838.5 billion by 2030.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/polymer-market/report-sample

Moreover, the surging usage of smart polymers in the healthcare sector is another key driving factor that boosts the polymer market. There has been a considerable increase in the use of smart polymers in the healthcare sector to manufacture biosensors, hydrogels for targeted drug delivery, and artificial body parts. The behavior of polymers like chitosan, poly(hydroxyproline), and polysilamine toward a stimulus is non-linear in nature, and these are flexible, strong, and biocompatible. Owing to these properties, the requirement for these polymers is projected to rise during the forecasted period.

Thus, the rising use of smart polymers in the healthcare sector and the increasing replacement of conventional materials in the automotive sector are expected to propel the demand for polymers during the forecast period.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=polymer-market

Market Segmentation by Type

Thermoplastics

Thermosets

Elastomers

Market Segmentation by Base Material

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Market Segmentation by Application