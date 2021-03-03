Polyethylene Glycol Market | Analysis of Top Manufacturers And Market Growth With Top Countries Data | SABIC, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, INEOS

This Polyethylene Glycol report consist of the basic overview of the market, including product definitions, classifications, new product launches, key developments and the industry chain structure of the overall market. Besides, the report covers intelligence of different segments such as the product type, technology, application, industry vertical, end-user, and geography.The Polyethylene Glycol Market report includes overview of the parent market, Market segments, dynamics, Market size, share, Price, volume and cost. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value and volume.

Polyethylene glycol (PEG) is linear synthetic polyether formed by polymerization of ethylene glycol and by reacting with itself gives broad range of polyethylene glycol compounds. It has ability to attach different reactive functional groups to the terminal sites of PEG polymers which expands its characteristics. It has been classified into various grades and categories for various applications by the means of their molecular weights and the average molecular weight of the compound ranges from 200 to 8000. It is highly soluble, hygroscopic, viscous, odourless, non-volatile and stable compound. It is widely used as anti-foaming agent, lubricants, dispersive agents and laxatives. It is applicable for variety of industries such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, building and construction, personal care and cosmetics. It is also used as solubilizer in agriculture, intermediates in paint and coatings industry and in paper industry for softener, humectants, solvents, lubricants. The polyethylene glycol is available in so many variants in the market, giving consumers great flexibility in selection of appropriate variant of glycols exhibiting properties for desired applications. It is highly biocompatible which makes its suitable for manufacturing products suitable human use. Global polyethylene glycol market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The Regions Covered in the Polyethylene Glycol Market Report are:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Top Players Working In Polyethylene Glycol Industry:

Some of the major players operating in this market are SABIC, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, INEOS, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Dow, Liaoning Oxiranchem, Inc., India Glycols Limited, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Merck KGaA, Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Dynalene, Inc., ProChem, Inc International, Noah Technologies Corporation, Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, Norq, Clariant, HAPEC, Shanghai Bronkow Chemical Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Taijie Chemical Co., Ltd.

