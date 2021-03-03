Philippines Freight And Logistics Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions : Edition 2021-2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Philippines Freight And Logistics market in its latest report titled, “Philippines Freight And Logistics Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Philippines Freight And Logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecasted period.

Top Key Players in the Philippines Freight And Logistics Market: FedEx, UPS, DHL, Yusen Logistics, XPO Logistics, Lorenzo Shipping Corporation, TNT, PHL Post, Nippon Express, 2GO Express, JRS Express and Maersk.

Key Market Trends

Build, Build, Build Program Government Initiative

The World Economic Forum ranks the Philippines 96th of 141 countries for the quality of its infrastructure. To improve the transport infrastructure. The government set up a long-term scheme to spend 9 trillion pesos ($177bn) on new infrastructure called Build, Build, Build program. The government is accelerating multiple infrastructure projects under Build, Build, Build Program and among those projects are three bus rapid transits, four seaports, six airports, nine railways and 32 roads and bridges. Moreover, as an initiative of the government to improve the transportation system in the country, there will be an implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP). 2.2 billion Philippine pesos has been allocated for the transport modernization plan, which will be used to provide subsidy to drivers and operators who will be buying electric jeepneys, as well as address the training for drivers. The training will serve as a refresher on the technicalities of driving, safe measures, and proper etiquette in dealing with passengers.

Booming Express Delivery Market in Philippines

With expanding reach of Internet, the e-commerce industry in Philippines has been on a growth spurt. About 71% (76 million) of the countrys population are internet users, and 70% of those internet users are Online shoppers. With the booming e-commerce sector, the need for efficient goods delivery is increasing. As a result, the Express Delivery market is also booming along with e-commerce in the region. Express delivery which comprises of services for documents, mails, parcels and couriers at a premium price for faster delivery times has gained significant popularity amongst the Filipino population. The express delivery systems have created a door to door linkage across domestic and international markets and have developed advanced shipment tracking facilities to cater to the time sensitive needs of the logistics sector.

