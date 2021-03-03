Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market Overview and Competitive Landscape 2021 to 2026 | OptelVision, Siemens, IBM, Axway, Mettler-Toledo, Systech, SAP

Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market Size, Status And Outlook 2021-2026

The Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market report is a collection of useful information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments. This report on Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) of product types, applications,route of administration, distribution channels, and geographic regions.

The Track and Trace Solutions market is valued at approximately USD 2,056 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,342 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period.

Prominent Key Manufacturers: OptelVision, Siemens, IBM, Axway, Mettler-Toledo, Systech, SAP, SeidenaderMaschinenbau, AntaresVision, SeaVision, TraceLink, AdentsInternational, Xyntek, Holoflex, ACGWorldwide

Key Market Trends: The outbreak of COVID-19 has accelerated digitization and thereby the usage of RFID technology in healthcare has bolstered in the year 2020. These technologies are being used in tracking and authenticating vaccines, diagnostic kits, and others. For instance, in June 2020, the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Defence, and ApiJect Systems America have gone under partnership for projects ”Project Jumpstart” and “RAPID USA,” for expanding syringe production and RFID technology could be affixed in these syringes. Hence, this is expected to support the market growth in this segment due to the COVID-19 situation. Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology also plays a stellar role in inventory management and supply-chain operations, as it improves both security and product handling.

As per the article published by World Health Organization in 2019, about 1 out of 10 medical products that circulate in low- and middle-income countries are found to be substandard or falsified. This factor, consequently, is driving the adoption of track and trace solutions among drug manufacturers and other end users. Furthermore, in December 2020, the Janssen Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson notified that counterfeit SYMTUZA (darunavir/ cobicistat/ emtricitabine/ tenofovir alafenamide) has been distributed to over three pharmacies in the United States. Janssen is currently working closely with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prevent further distribution and to support the Agency’s investigation into the reported instances. Hence, these factors are expected to fuel the market growth.

The market study on the world Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market can comprehensis the complete system of the business, covering five major regions particularly North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and geographical regions and also the major countries falling underneath those regions. The study can feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2020 to 2026, at the world level and across the main regions mentioned. The study has been created due to a distinctive analysis methodology specifically designed for this market.

Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market Split By Product Type And Applications:

This report segments on the basis of Types are:

Barcodes

RFID

This report segments on the basis of Application are:

BioPharma

ChemicalPharma

SpeciallyPharma

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

