Pet Food Packaging Market Growing Demand and Manufacturing Analysis 2021 to 2026

The Global Pet Food Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The pet food packaging market was valued at USD 9.92 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 13.78 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 6.79% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Key Players:

Amcor PLC, American Packaging Corporation, Crown Holdings, Ampac Packaging, Ball Corporation, Coveris Holdings, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Mondi Group, Sonoco Products, Berry Plastics, Ardagh Group, Westrock, Silgan Holdings Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends

Bags to Witness Significant Growth

– Bags are anticipated to witness significant growth due to the companies’ growing focus to reduce the usage of material in producing the product is encouraging the development of the bags. The physical and barrier properties required for standalone bags can be provided in a lightweight multi-material laminate, and generally include one or more of LDPE, HDPE, CPP, OPP, and PVC and coatings such as PVdCL.

– Although flexible materials are not currently widely collected through kerbside recycling schemes, they were bags to become widely recycled. The preferred options would be monomers or mixed materials based around polyethylene and PET. Some significant retailers who collect carrier bags are looking to take back bread bags, cereal bags, and other similar bags, which may, in the future, allow monolayer bags to be more readily recycled. However, given the current lack of kerbside recycling facilities for flexible materials, priority should first be given to light- weighting and material reduction.

– Most of the packaging companies aim for a material reduction in their packages. And this is the prime factor driving the growth of the bags in the pet food packaging industry. Historically, the excessive reduction has increased seal failures. However, a new sealing approach, the ‘Integrity seal system,’ has been developed by Ceetek in partnership with WRAP and International Food Partners (IFP) and can reduce the standard seal size of 15mm down to 1.5mm wide30.

– This technology has been used successfully by Marks & Spencer for salad packaging, generating a 10-15% packaging material reduction and is suitable for use with both liner bags and standalone bags.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

