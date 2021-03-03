Peristaltic Pumps Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.5% in 2030.

Peristaltic Pumps Market to surpass USD 2.03 billion by 2030 from USD 1.02 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Due to growing awareness of maintenance cost savings and operational performance, the global demand for peristaltic pumps is expected to expand significantly in the next few years. The growing demand for peristaltic pumps in the worldwide pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the growth of this market across the globe. Additionally, the rising use of water and wastewater disposal is also another driving factor in the demand for peristaltic pumps.

Peristaltic pumps, which are used for pumping different types of fluids, are generally known as roller pumps. The flexible tubes that are mounted within a circular pump casing move through these fluids. Peristaltic pumps can operate continuously or can be indexed to pump smaller amounts of fluids in partial revolutions. The liquid is handled by an elastic tube or hose attached to a circular pump inside it. The rotor inside the pump is connected to the outer boundary of the rotor with shoes, rollers, wipers, and lobes, reducing flexible tubes or hoses. The fraction of the tube in compression can be pinched closed as the rotor rotates, which causes the liquid to migrate around the tube. In addition to this, the liquid flow towards the pump may be triggered when the tube opens to its normal state. Peristaltic pumps offer features such as seal-less construction, low cost of safety, self-priming & dry running, gentle pushing, high suction, scratch resistance, good handling, etc.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-556

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

Peristaltic Pumps Market: Key Players

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC

Flowrox, Gilson Inc.

Graco Inc.

IDEX Corporation

Prominent Dosiertechnik GmbH

Randolph Austin

Verder Group

Wanner Engineering

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

Peristaltic Pumps Market: Segments

Peristaltic tube pumps segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Peristaltic Pumps Market is segmented by type as tube pumps and hose pumps. The greater market share in 2018 was accounted for by Tube pumps are expected to lead the global peristaltic pumps market in the future, as they are widely used to pump fluids containing suspensions of abrasive solids and corrosive liquids. For chemical injection and dosing applications, such pumps are widely used. Low-pressure pumps, which usually have dry casings and non-reinforced casings and use rollers to provide compressive power, are often called peristaltic tube pumps. Tubing can be chosen based on its chemical compatibility, strain, temperature, tube size, gas permeability, life expectancy, transparency, and tube cost, depending on the applications. The flow rate of the pumps is dictated by the tubing size, and the peristaltic tube pumps are powered by the growing pharmaceutical & medical industry.

Pharmaceutical Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Peristaltic Pumps Market is segmented by End-User into Pharmaceuticals, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Mining, Food & Beverages, Chemical Processing, and Pulp & Paper. The pharmaceuticals end-user industry is expected to hold the largest market share as Pumps are involved in the manufacturing of botanical medicines and herbs and in increasing the use of pellets and table coatings. The pharmaceutical and medical industry’s megatrends have now given organizations access to real-time data that will enable them to take strategic decisions on product management, supply chain management, and operational process improvement. The growing acceptance of smart surgery would increase the surgery success rate and the number of procedures. The higher number of operations would increase the demand for different medical devices in which peristaltic pumps are used.

Download Free PDF Report [email protected]

https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-556

Peristaltic Pumps Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising need for water & wastewater treatment

The major problem faced by many nations globally is ensuring a sufficient supply of drinking water. With the levels of groundwater decreasing, contaminants and industrial effluents are contaminating the usable supplies. For municipal, agricultural, residential, commercial, and other process applications, peristaltic pumps are an integral part of water treatment systems. The conventional wastewater treatment process, such as filtration, is being replaced with systems incorporating flow meter peristalsis and modern automated control and monitoring systems. To optimize the performance of conditioned water, these new systems allow accurate chemical dosages. A few factors that are aggravating water scarcity around the globe are rising freshwater demands, dwindling supplies, increasing population, and growth in the industrial sector. Growing investments in this sector are expected to drive the demand for peristaltic pumps.

Growing demand for pharmaceutical products

The growing demand for peristaltic pumps in the worldwide pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the growth of this market across the globe. Peristaltic pumps are commonly used to produce biological and medical products, pharmaceutical products, and isolate active medicinal principles in the production of botanical drugs and herbs.

Restrain

Maintenance Costs as required regular replacement of Hose or tubes

While peristaltic pumps provide low maintenance, after handling corrosive or reactive fluids, hoses and tubes are exposed to regular replacement. The replacements are inexpensive, but repeated replacements lead to the process stopping and can lead to fluid contamination. Furthermore, running the pumps above their design pressure will result in the tube or hose being ruptured. Depending on its operating range and building material (MoC), the cost of a peristaltic pump depends. The cost of peristaltic pumps is also rising as the cost of raw materials is higher. Most of the peristaltic pumps are custom-made, fulfilling the end-use sector’s needs.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/peristaltic-pumps-market/556

Peristaltic Pumps Market: Regions

Peristaltic Pumps Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Peristaltic Pumps Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2018 and it is expected to continue its market dominance in the future as well. This regional market growth is expected to drive increasing demand for peristaltic pumps in various end-user industries such as pharmaceutical, water, and wastewater treatment and chemical processing. Due to the booming pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries in these areas, Europe and North America are projected to expand substantially over the forecast period. There is a high demand for peristaltic pumps in the major APAC markets, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Because of the increasing production and other end-use industries in the region, APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for peristaltic pumps. This area is being targeted by global manufacturers of peristaltic pumps as it has the fastest-growing industrial sector with emerging markets such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-556

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos global

United Kingdom

275 New North Road, Islington Suite 1275

London, N1 7AA, UK

+1 (484) 775 0523

[email protected]