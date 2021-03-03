Peanut Oil Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2025; Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill, Incorporated

The Peanut Oil Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Peanut Oil report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Peanut Oil report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The peanut oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Peanut Oil Market: Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill, Incorporated, Olam International, Adani Group, Venutra Foods, Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts, Lorenzati Group, Shandong Xingquan Oil Co.,Ltd, Xunda Edible Oil Co., Ltd., and others.

Peanut Oil Market Overview:

– Peanut oil is used externally for application on the skin for moisturising dry skin, and for skin conditions like eczema, making it a part of many personal care products. It is also a good source of vitamin E and possesses antioxidant properties.

– The use of peanut oil for arthritis and joint pain relief is a major reason why the oil is incorporated into pharmaceutical products.

– Peanut oil is high in mono-saturated fat and low in saturated fat which is considered to assist in prevention of heart diseases and lower cholesterol levels. The oil also helps in the prevention of cancer due to which it is gaining preference among health conscious consumers and driving the market in return.

– Peanut oil is used for frying and cooking due to high smoke point. However, high amount of omega-6 fats and polyunsaturated fat, which is less stable at high temperatures, present in peanut oil cause inflammation and may lead to health complications, restraining the use in certain extreme cooking processes.

Key Market Trends

Rising Popularity of Peanut-derived Ingredients in Personal Care and Skin Care Products

Peanut-derived ingredients are primarily used in the formulation of moisturisers, skin care products, and skin cleansers. The peanut oil is pale yellow in colour when extracted. It is incorporated with hydrogen atoms to make Hydrogenated Peanut Oil. Peanut Glycerides and Peanut Acid are also derived from peanut oil. While peanut oil and peanut glycerides serve as skin conditioning agents, peanut acid is used as a surfactant and cleansing agent in various products. Hydrogenated peanut oil also acts as a viscosity increasing agent, which makes it an important part of skin care industry. Thus, an increasing demand of these derivatives in various industries is inflating the demand of peanut oil, promoting more production and driving the market of peanut oil, correspondingly.

Asia Pacific Region Dominates the Global Peanut Oil Market

Peanut oil is popular around the world but is most commonly used in Chinese, South Asian and Southeast Asian cooking. Peanut is one of the major cash-crops of India and due to the growing demands for high oleic peanuts, groundnut scientists from the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and partners across India have come up with oleic-rich peanuts in Spanish and Virginia bunch types which are adapted to Indian farm conditions. As per USDA report for the year 2019, China has the world’s highest consumption of peanut oil for domestic food purposes followed by India.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Peanut Oil Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

