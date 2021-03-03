Patient Engagement Solutions Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 10.3% in 2030.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market to surpass USD 21.6 billion by 2030 from USD 10.3 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 10.3% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. The main factors driving the market growth are enhanced healthcare infrastructure, increased use of mobile health applications, and increased demand for wearable health technology. Besides, some of the other driving factors affecting the market growth are government regulations that encourage patient-centric care, the introduction of value-based services, and the rising use of patient engagement solutions in the geriatric population.

A core aspect of mobile health technology is patient interaction solutions. During regular examinations and when concerns occur, healthcare providers engage with patients. Patient engagement tools provide regular patient wellbeing and compliance tracking, with real-time reporting to physicians and rapid patient reviews. This may potentially lead to fewer visits to the office, operations, and hospitalization.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Key Players

GetWellNetwork, Inc

Lincor

Oneview Ltd

Orion Health group of companies

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

IBM

WelVU

Elsevier

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Segments

Services segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Patient Engagement Solutions Market is segmented by Component as Hardware, Software, and Services. Based on component software segment is the largest segment of the market for Patient Engagement Solutions in 2019. The software for patient interaction applications is used in different fields, such as hospital management and home health management. Services are one of the main factors in the productive operation of strategies for patient interaction. It helps to utilize refined on-premise or cloud analytics, allowing interventions that can use live training methods to be predicted and activated. This assists in providing patients with customized education that can help push their adoption.

Cloud-Based Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Patient Engagement Solutions Market is segmented by Delivery Mode into Premise and Cloud. The delivery mode web/cloud-based segment led the market and accounted for revenue share in 2019 as companies are investing in web/cloud-based patient engagement solutions. Owing to remote access to real-time data monitoring, integrated functionality, simple accessibility, low handling costs, and easy data backup, the adoption of these portals is growing significantly. On-premise systems protect patient data, fast data retrieval, and ease of access. The propensity towards on-site facilities is mainly due to full access to information inside the premises.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Popularity Among the Aging Population

Geriatric population is the largest consumer of healthcare solutions, and market growth is positively influenced by their growing participation in healthcare decision-making and wellness activities through the adoption of patient engagement solutions. Besides, the increased prevalence of chronic diseases and the government’s efforts to raise awareness of interaction solutions have further enabled this market to expand during the forestry period. The market has been attracting investors because of these reasons, which is further helping this market to expand.

Rising Trend of Mobile Health Application

Factors such as government policies and incentive programs supporting patient-centric care would drive the growth of the market for patient engagement solutions. Smartphone penetration and 3G and 4G spectrums have increased mobile network capabilities to meet healthcare facilities, fostering business growth. Besides, the introduction of value-based services continues to drive business growth with better health outcomes, reduced healthcare costs, and higher patient satisfaction levels.

Restrain

Protection of Patient Information

Concerns regarding the protection of patient health data build obstacles to the transfer of this data between different stakeholders in the healthcare industry. This, in fact, impacts patient engagement initiatives in different healthcare institutions and restricts the acceptance of strategies for patient engagement by future end-users.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Regions

The Patient Engagement Solutions Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

The Patient Engagement Solutions Market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2019 due to increased acceptance of health and electronic health records (EHR) and the investment by major corporations in software applications for patient interaction. Besides, the growing level of awareness, coupled with government spending on healthcare, is expected to drive growth in the sector. It is expected that the wider acceptance of emerging technologies among the population would drive regional market growth. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to experience lucrative growth. It is expected that the need to implement new systems and the replacement and expansion of medical facilities would drive the market.

