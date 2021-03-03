Paper Cups Market Global Competitive Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Demand and Outlook 2021

The Market Research on the “Paper Cups Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Paper Cups market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Paper Cups investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Paper Cups Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.72% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Paper Cups Market 2021:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592976/paper-cups-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A18

The prominent players in the Global Paper Cups Market :

International Paper Company, Dart Container Corporation, Konie Cups International Inc., Huhtamaki OYJ, Kap Cones Private Limited, Eco-Products, Inc. (Waddington North America), Phoenix Packaging Operations, LLC, Shanghai Xinyu Paper Cup Co., Ltd., DONGYANG KANGBAO Paper Cups CO., Ltd (Alibaba), Benders Paper Cups, Georgia Pacific LLC (Koch Industries, Inc.), Nippon Paper Industries Co., Lollicup USA, Inc., Genpak LLC (Great Pacific Enterprises, Inc.) and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– In October 2019 – Genomelabs Bio Private Limited launched ‘EAT CUP which is an eco-friendly and biodegradable cup made from natural grain products. The cup produced is itself edible making it suitable for any kind of beverage consumption.

– In May 2019 – Stora Enso introduces renewable paperboard cups. The cups have been produced without a traditional plastic coating and is designed for full fiber recovery. It is suitable for hot and cold drinking cups, as well as for ice cream packaging.

Key Market Trends: –

Emergence of Bio-Degradable Paper Cups is Expected to Drive Market Expansion

– Conventional paper cups are coated with Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) that is used for paper coating due to its high resistance to water and grease. These cups are suitable for being used in cups to carry juice, hot beverages, dairy and soft drinks. However, the difficulty of industrially decomposing synthetic polymer-coated paper cups has led to the rise of biodegradable cups with comparable performance.

– Poly Lactic Acid, a biobased thermoplastic polymer derived from renewable resources, is used in the lining of bio-degradable paper cups. The two major advantages for PLA coated cups are they do not require an additional step in recycling to separate the PE from the paper. When the recycling process is undertaken, PLA does not interfere with the process.

– Eden Springs recently introduced a fully compostable and biodegradable plant-based water cup, that can be used for both cold and hot beverage. Lavazza Professional introduced KLIX Eco Cup, a new recyclable and biodegradable product.

– However, the cost of PLA is higher as compared to synthetic plastics like LDPE, thus making it the primary restraining factor in its widescale use. This is expected to slow down the adoption of PLA coated cups as a majority of the end-user segments are small units with limited capital.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market for Paper Cups

– Asia-pacific has been continually experiencing growth in per-capita incomes along with rising urbanization. This coupled with a strong coffee and tea consumption culture is expected to drive the need for the use of paper cups in the future as convenience foods continue to rise in popularity in this region.

– This can be corroborated by having a closer look at the sales figures of Starbucks in the region. Revenue of Starbucks has quadrupled in Asia-pacific between 2013 and 2018, growing from USD 1.13 billion to USD 4.47 billion by 2018. In China alone, the company reported third-quarter revenue of CNY 1.54 billion higher than most expectations of analysts. The expansion of the market is further vindicated by the growth of Chinese coffee startup Luckin that announced plans to open 2,500 new stores and overtake Starbucks Corporation in the country.

– Major Asian markets like India are considered under-penetrated in terms of Softdrinks consumption. With the change in this data, the need for paper cups is also expected to increase. According to Varun Beverage, PepsiCos India bottling partner, the soft drink consumption in the country is expected to double by 2021 from 2019.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592976/paper-cups-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A18

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

Customization of the Report: This report will be customized as per your needs for extra data up to 3 companies or 3 countries or nearly 40 analyst hours.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: +1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]

