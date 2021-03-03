Pandemic Impact Outlook on 5G satellite communication Market and Latest Developments during the forecasted period

The global 5G satellite communication market has expanded its importance widespread, due to the emergence of 5G satellite communication services for IoT. Growing data traffic across various business sectors and increasing demand for higher bandwidth along with congestion in networks, are some of the factors validating the need for network evolution. Additionally, rapid technological advancements in 5G satellite services in industries across the globe are projected to boost the global market.

Drivers and Restraints: Rise in number of IoT devices and acceptance of edge computing Edge computing provides real-time analysis with faster response times while improving overall performance and reliability. Edge computing permits large volumes of data to be processed close to the data source. Further, edge computing helps reduce security concerns and privacy. The data produced by these Edge computing devices is also witnessing exponential growth. Growth in amounts of data generated by IoT devices and increasing demand for edge computing are projected to propel the demand for higher data speeds. 5G technologies are expected to help deliver unmatched data speeds while improving real-time data processing capabilities and enhancing the overall user experience. 5G communication is projected to work 1000 times faster than 4G while bringing down device reaction times to milliseconds.

Key Players:

The key players operating the global 5G satellite communication market includes Airbus S.A.S, Eutelsat S.A., Avanti Communications Group PLC, Gomspace A/S, Gilat Satellite Networks, OHB SE, Space X, Quortus, The Boeing Company, and the Thales Group.

