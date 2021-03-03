Optical Transport Network Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

Global Optical Transport Network Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

Global Optical Transport Network Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful information for commercial enterprise strategists It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Optical Transport Network Market was valued at USD 23.64 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 56.09 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.49% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Optical Transport Network Market are Ciena Corporation, CISCO Systems Incorporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, ZTE Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Infinera Corporation, Ericsson, NEC Corporation and Other

Industry News and Updates:

-March 2018- The constant need for more bandwidth is driving innovation in networking platforms, providing more value through increased flexibility, scale and automation.Network operators are rapidly adopting automation features using the Cisco® Network Convergence System (NCS) 1000 Series, with more than 4 petabits per second (Pbps) of capacity already deployed globally across mission-critical applications. Automated capabilities for model-based provisioning and streaming telemetry have enabled zero-touch provisioning and enhanced network visibility for both routing and optical. This drives a much lower OpEx model by allowing current staff to operate and maintain larger networks.

Key Market Trends

IT and Telecom Industry to Drive the Optical Transport Network Market

– The wireless infrastructure market is evolving at a higher rate and as a result, 5G is also evolving. 5G mobile network technologies offer the potential of 30 to 50 times faster speeds than 4G.

– Cisco forecast that the average smartphone will generate 11 GB traffic per month, by 2022, which is more than a four and a half-fold increase over the 2017 average of 2 GB per month. The increase in mobile traffic will create a huge opportunity for the optical transport network market.

– Further, the performance improvements offered by 5G are considered a key element in the expansion of the Internet of Things. Entirely new applications, including virtual/augmented reality and autonomous vehicle management, will require the speed and reliability promised by 5G.

– Moreover, the emerging cloud architecture with its software-centric network paradigm also presents opportunities for telecom vendors and service providers to evolve and develop innovative products and services that can contribute to the overall growth of the global telecom industry.

– Together these changes will put greater demand on the mobile data transport network and have a positive impact on the optical network architecture to better accommodate these requirements.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest CAGR

– Asia-Pacific is becoming a manufacturing hub for most of the companies due to the presence of cheap labor and high penetration rate of Industry 4.0 movement. In Asian countries, governments proactively support the development of new industries. For example, Made in China 2025 is an initiative to comprehensively upgrade the Chinese industry to enable the realization of Industry 4.0.

– According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), peoples living in Asia strongly support technology, and it has penetrated all aspects of their daily activities far more deeply than in many other parts of the world. Such penetration will drive the telecom providers to provide higher network connection speeds, which, in turn, will encourage the optical transport network market to expand.

– Therefore, the above factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the optical transport network market in Asia-Pacific, which is expected to witness the fastest CAGR compared to other regions.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, Optical Transport Network Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Optical Transport Network industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

