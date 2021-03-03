Optical Sorter Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Eagle Vision Inc, Bühler Holding AG, Key Technology Inc(A Duravant Company)

The Global Optical Sorter Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The optical sorter market is expected to register a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Key Players:

TOMRA Sorting AS, Eagle Vision Inc, Bühler Holding AG, Key Technology Inc(A Duravant Company), MSS, Inc. (CP Manufacturing, Inc.), KEN Bratney Co, Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc., Machinex Industries Inc., Raytec Vision Spa, Cimbria A/S, Van Wamel BV, Satake Corp, National Recovery Technologies, Llc, Sesotec GmbH and others.

Key Market Trends

Food Industry is Expected to Gain Demand Momentum owing to Evolving Regulations

– The food processing industry is expected to exhibit the maximum application of the optical sorters. Optical sorting is an automated process of sorting various food commodities including agricultural seeds, grains, nuts, coffee, confectionery products, fruit, meat, and seafood, etc. Optical sorters help the food industry to significantly reduce the risk of contamination from any foreign material, increasing food safety on the production line, food processors, and manufacturers.

– The demand for optical sorters in the food industry is augmented by the growing need for increasing the production capacity by reducing delivery and process time considerably. Furthermore, governments of different regions are becoming increasingly concerned regarding food safety. For instance, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently issued revised food safety standards in October 2019, for state regulatory programs that oversee food facilities that manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods.

– sensor-based optical sorters have the ability to consistently detect and remove foreign material, unwanted rot, greening defects, blemishes, and damage. This ensures higher yields and a safer, higher quality final product going to consumers. These technologies help to improve food quality and food safety, thus augmenting the adoption of optical sorters in the food industry. The sorting machines also increase processing capacity and lower the labor costs involved by automating the whole food processing, while producing food of the highest quality and safety standards.

– However, the installation cost of the machine is quite high which can act as a constraint to the adoption of optical sorters in the food industry. Also, the operation and maintenance costs involved are high and can increase the cost of the final product.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

