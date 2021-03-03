Objective Lenses Market (Covid-19 Impact Analysis) – Latest Industry Research And Future Growth Outlook 2030

Rise in Laboratory Activities May Lead to Spread of COVID-19 in Medical Settings

Companies in the objective lenses market are increasing awareness about handling and disinfecting microscope products in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). For instance, world leader in optics and imaging products, Nikon, is educating its users about WHO (World Health Organization) guidelines for general handling and disinfection of microscope products. As such, local medical authorities and relevant organizations are also practicing the WHO guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Since R&D activities in labs and research centers have intensified over the past couple of months, companies in the objective lenses market are capitalizing on this trend to increase the availability of objective lens products.

Moreover, the unprecedented demand for vaccines and drugs that reduce the severity of COVID-19 in patients is another key driver for the growth of the objective lenses market. On the other hand, many disinfectant formulations are not compatible with objective lens products. Hence, manufacturers are advising users to follow the user manual guidelines on cleaning and disinfecting objective lenses.

Automated Digital Microscopes Transform Processes in Modern Biomedical Applications

The automated digital microscopy and fluorescence imaging is playing a pivotal role in modern biomedical applications and in diagnostic instruments. For instance, Dover Motion— a subsidiary of instrument development and contract manufacturer Invetech, is shedding light on automated digital microscopy and fluorescence imaging concepts with the help of online videos. Thus, the booming digital marketing space is increasing the visibility of microscopes with objective lenses. Furthermore, companies in the objective lenses market should explore untapped opportunities in online sales and digital marketing to increase the uptake of objective lens products.

DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) sequencers, digital pathology scanners, and cell imaging instruments are generating stable revenue streams for companies in the objective lenses market. Manufacturers are focusing on performance and cost of objective lenses that are being increasingly used in high-precision automated digital microscopes.

New Manufacturing Technologies in Objective Lenses Help Obtain High-quality Images

The growing demand for improved image flatness and numerical aperture has triggered innovations in objective lenses. For instance, the Japan-based optical products company Olympus is acquiring global recognition with its X Line™ series objectives that are a breakthrough innovation in optics and photonics technologies. Companies in the objective lenses market are increasing their R&D activities in new manufacturing technologies in order to gain a competitive edge over other market players.