North America Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Analysis 2021 Along With Study Reports 2025; Cargill Incorporated, DSM, Ajinomoto

The North America Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The North America Low-Calorie Sweeteners report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The North America Low-Calorie Sweeteners report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The North America low-calorie sweeteners market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global North America Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market: Cargill Incorporated, DSM, Ajinomoto, Tate & Lyle, ADM, and others.

North America Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market Overview:

– North America holds some of the largest economies of the global market, especially the United States and Canada. The consumers are increasingly inclining towards healthy diets in the form of low-calorific food and beverages. Thus, significantly driving the market.

– By Application, the beverage segment is widely driving the market studied owing to consumer demand for diet or low-calorie drinks such as coke, and other soft drinks. Recently, sucralose replaced aspartame in the soft drink application.

– The dominance of global players in the region forms a competitive market. Moreover, the companies are also investing in research and development in order to satiate the surging demand and generate higher revenue.

Key Market Trends

Aspartame Holds the Prominent Share of the Market

Aspartame caters low calories to its products for it is about 200 times sweeter than table sugar and thus, North American consumers are likely to use much less of it to maintain their healthy diet. Aspartame is also approved as a general-purpose sweetener by the FDA, thus gaining consumer trust. Additionally, the surging food and beverage sector of the region due to the higher economy in the region also contributes to the application of aspartame in various food and beverage sectors including bakery, confectionery, and others. The approval for the use of aspartame in carbonated beverages and carbonated beverage syrup bases augmented the application in the beverage sector, therefore, driving the market growth.

United States is the Largest Market in the Region

Consumers in the United States market are increasingly seeking plant-based zero-calorie sweeteners, in order to live a healthier lifestyle. In this regard, a growing number of food and beverage manufacturers are introducing zero-calorie sweeteners to help them achieve these goals. For example, in November 2019, a joint venture called Avansya was established between Cargill and Royal DSM, which initiated the production of stevia sweetener at the first commercial-scale fermentation facility in the United States. The facility is specialized in producing EverSweet, a non-artificial, zero-calorie stevia sweetener. EverSweet is GRAS and FEMA GRAS approved for use in food and beverage products in the United States and Mexico and additional regulatory approvals for use in other countries are underway.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The North America Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

