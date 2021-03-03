Non – Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Analysis 2021 Along With Study Reports 2025; Unilever Ltd., Pioma Industries Pvt. Ltd (Rasna), Britvic PLC

The Global Non – Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Global Non – Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Global Non – Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global non-alcoholic concentrated syrup market is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Global Non – Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market: Unilever Ltd., Pioma Industries Pvt. Ltd (Rasna), Britvic PLC, Tru Blu Beverages, Golden Circle Ltd., Bickford’s Australia Pvt. Ltd., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and others.

Non – Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market Overview:

– The market is mainly driven by the rising demand for non-carbonated drinks in the developed countries and increasing consumption of fruits and vegetable juices owing to the rising awareness regarding the functional properties of such juices which are preferred by the health-conscious consumers.

– Also, the frequent launch of new flavored products with enhanced nutritional content mostly by the leading players further boosts the market growth. For instance, Swoon LLC, in 2019, launched a zero sugar liquid simple syrup, especially for the consumers suffering from Diabetes along with health-conscious consumers. Also, in the same year, Torani launched a new pure made line of syrups and sauces range comprising 16 flavor variants including Pumpkin Spice, Green Apple, Passionfruit, White Peach, Maple and others in San Francisco.

– However, few of the factors restraining the market include the increasing demand for water enhancers and carbonated drinks.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Fruit-based Drinks

The demand for fruit-based drinks has witnessed a steady growth owing to the rising importance of leading a healthy lifestyle. Also, changing lifestyles and altered eating patterns of the consumers have resulted in an increased intake of affordable, healthy and quick sources of nutrition like fruit-based drinks, thereby catalyzing the growth of the market.?In addition, aided by the auxiliary demand from beverage industry due to the increased consumption of convenience products including on-the-go beverages, and the rising demand for natural foods, along with health and nutritional concerns with respect to processed products, the RTE fruit-based drinks market is estimated to experience a significant hike in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market

Asia-Pacific region has been witnessed to be the fastest-growing market for non-alcoholic concentrated syrup, where countries such as China, Indonesia, and India accounts for the largest share. The regional market has potential growth opportunities for new segments, such as convenience food, as the developing countries in the region are adopting western culture and lifestyle. Moreover, increasing consumer disposable income levels will contribute to demand. Also, with the increasing internet penetration, the online market for the purchase of food items including non-alcoholic concentrated syrups has seen rapid growth globally in the last 3-4 years. This category has attracted a few vertical specialists like Amazon, Walmart, Carrefour, etc. who are riding on increasing e-retailing growth and vying for a significant pie in online non-alcoholic concentrated syrups space.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Global Non – Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

