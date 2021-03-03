Nigeria Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market 2021 Business Scenario- Maersk Line, DHL International GmbH., Creseada International Limited, Bollore Transport and Logistics

Nigeria Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information of the Nigeria market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

The Nigerian Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market is expected to register a growth rate of over 8% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The growth in the market is driven by the growth in the intra-continental trade via the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). Moreover, the growth in the manufacturing sector and the change in the consumption patterns contribute to the market growth, with a higher generation of demand for logistics services.

The major pullbacks of the economy are the infrastructure deficits and the fragmented of supply chains in the countries. The African countries require to massively and strategically invest in connectivity and infrastructure. Along with the infra development, the synchronization of regulations related to different sectors (such as pharmaceutical products) and sub-regional blocks is necessary to support trade and an advantageous business climate.

Inquire here to avail discount on this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356421/nigeria-third-party-logistics-3pl-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Maersk Line, DHL International GmbH., Creseada International Limited, Bollore Transport and Logistics, MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company), ABC Transport, LOGISTIQ XPEDITORS LIMITED, REDOXCORP SHIPPING & LOGISTICS LIMITED, GWX, Redline Logistics, AGS Movers Lagos, UPS (United Postal Services)*

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the Nigeria Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Nigeria, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

AfCFTA to Increase Intra Regional Trade

The intra-Africa trade currently is limited to 15% of Africas total trade, indicating a very weak intra-regional value chain as compared to Asia, where it is at 80%. With the introduction of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which is the world’s largest free trade zone signed by 54 countries and is expected to revolutionize trade across the continent, the trade volume and hence the economy of the continent is expected to grow significantly. The act will focus on increasing the production capabilities in an exceedingly competitive global landscape.

With the agreement implemented, the manufacturing and production of essentials and value-added products will increase improving the economic diversification and accelerating structural transformation, increasing the investments and decreasing the dependence on labour forces; shaping the competitiveness of African economy by productivity gains. With the increase in in-house production in South Africa, global exports are also expected to increase.

Although Nigeria signed the agreement in July 2019, in October, it slapped a ban on the movement of all goods from countries like Benin, Niger and Cameroon, banning all trade import and export with its neighbouring countries to curb the smuggling of goods like rice, tomatoes and poultry and strengthen Nigerias agricultural sector. The ban was removed in December with the strong determination of not allowing any smuggling and other destructive trade practices to continue unchecked in the country, undermining the nations development efforts.

Competitive Landscape

Maersk Line, DHL International GmbH., Creseada International Limited, Bollore Transport and Logistics, MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company), ABC Transport, LOGISTIQ XPEDITORS LIMITED, REDOXCORP SHIPPING & LOGISTICS LIMITED, GWX, Redline Logistics, AGS Movers Lagos, UPS (United Postal Services)*

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356421/nigeria-third-party-logistics-3pl-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=21

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Marketing Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:

The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market report.

The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market report.

Note : All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]