Nigeria Modified Starch Market Report by Growth Enablers, Geography, Restraints and Trends – Global Forecast To 2027 – Nsmfoodslimited, Matna Foods, ALFA LAVAL, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères, ADM and Tate & Lyle

Modified starch market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 49.23 million by 2027. Growing demand of the starch for industrial applications especially in food and beverage and paper industry accelerated the market growth.

The growth in the utilization of starch for industrial purpose for instance textile industry, paper industry, pharmaceutical industry and other industry have led the development of new modified starches with various enzymatic and chemical methods. Corn starch is majorly used among other starch of rice, roots and tubers and others. The growing production of raw material crops required for starch production in Nigeria is attracting the major investments in market from foreign as well as domestic investors.

The major players covered in the report are Nsmfoodslimited, Matna Foods Ltd., ALFA LAVAL, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères, ADM and Tate & Lyle among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Nigeria Modified Starch Market Scope and Market Size

Nigeria modified starch market is segmented on the basis of raw material, form, function, modification type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into corn, cassava, potato, rice, wheat, sorghum, barley & oats and others. In 2020, corn segment is dominating the market as it is the highest produced crop in Nigeria. Corn is the most affordable source of raw material due to easy availability as well as low pricing as compared to others which helps this segment to dominate the market

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into dry and liquid. In 2019, dry segment is dominating the market due to less expense on powder form for storage and transpiration operation as compared to liquid which is driving the segment growth.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into thickeners, binders, stabilizers, emulsifiers and others. The modified starch, thickeners is the dominating segment as thickeners are majorly used in the food and beverages industry to thicken the food products or beverages. It is used to thicken the gravies, baby foods, soups, breakfast gruels and others applications. The new benefits of modified starch as a thickening agent are also driving its demand in the Nigerian as well as global market.

On the basis of modification type, the market is segmented into enzymatically modification and physical modification. The enzymatically modified starches have competitive advantage of low cost which is driving the segment growth. The physical modification of starches is costly solution for the Nigeria market as it requires supporting machinery while enzymatically modified starches are easy to process which helping this segment to dominate.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into papermaking, food & beverages, weaving and textiles, medicines and pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals, construction materials, cosmetics, oil drilling and extraction, animal feed and others. In 2019, food and beverages market is dominating the market owing to high consumption in food and beverages products’ application to improve the taste. The demand of modified starches in food and beverages products is higher due to enhanced taste offered by the modified starch with added proteins.

