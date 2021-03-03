NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market 2021 – 2025: Wikimedia; BRAC; Acumen Fund; Cure Violence and Medecins Sans Frontiers

The Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global ngos and charitable organizations market is expected to grow from $279.81 billion in 2020 to $285.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $369.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Top Key Players in the Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market: Wikimedia; BRAC; Acumen Fund; Cure Violence and Medecins Sans Frontiers.

Market Overview:

The NGOs and charitable organizations market consists of sales of NGO and charitable services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are involved in grantmaking foundations or charitable trusts and establishments primarily engaged in raising funds for a wide range of social welfare activities, such as health, educational, scientific, and cultural activities. The NGOs and charitable organizations market is segmented into trust and foundations; voluntary health organizations; human rights organizations; environment, conservation and wildlife organizations; and other NGOs And charitable organizations.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global ngos and charitable organizations market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global ngos and charitable organizations market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ngos and charitable organizations market.

NGOs and charitable organizations are increasingly investing in customer relationship management (CRM) software to track donations and manage donor contact information. CRM software offers multiple functionalities such as email, phone, activity tracking, customer communication and others in a single system without having to use multiple software tools. CRM software also provides efficient data management and secure storage of donor contact information using cloud and encryption technology. According to the Global NGO Technology Report, 45% of the surveyed NGOs use CRM software to track donations and manage donor communications. For instance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a charitable foundation uses SpringCM for document management and Salesforce for customer relationship management.

Market Scope:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Trust And Foundations; Voluntary Health Organizations; Human Rights Organizations; Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations; Other NGOs And Charitable Organizations

2) By Mode of Donation: Online; Offline

3) By Organisation Location: Domestic; International

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the NGOs And Charitable Organizations market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

