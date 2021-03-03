News: Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market Is Growing At A Healthy CAGR Of 11.81% 2020-2027 kari Therapeutics, Plc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, CinnaGen Co, Ra Pharmaceuticals

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is a rare blood disorder that causes breakdown of red blood cells prematurely (hemolysis). This condition results when the body’s immune system attacks the red blood cells and breaks them down due to lacking of a protein that protects them. Sign and symptoms of this disorder include dark or bright red blood in urine, anemia, blood clotting in the veins, headaches, tiredness, shortness of breath, pale yellow skin.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of blood disorders is driving the market growth

Emergence of biologics that target causal hemolytic defect or abnormal hematopoietic stem cell is boosting the market growth in the forecast period

High unmet demand for drugs in developing countries is also driving the market growth

Rise in investment from government, public & private organizations for the development of novel drugs is acting as catalyst to market growth

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market is segmented of the basis of treatment, drugs, route of administration, distribution channel and end user. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

Based on treatment, the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market is segmented as medication, supplements, blood transfusion, and bone marrow transplant

Based on drugs, the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market is segmented as eculizumab, ravulizumab and others

Based on the route of administration, the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market is segmented into oral and parenteral

Based on the distribution channel, the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market is segmented as direct, online pharmacy, retailers and others

Based on end user, the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Key Players:

The key market players in the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market are Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Akari Therapeutics, Plc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, CinnaGen Co, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Amgen Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, BIOCAD, Samsung Bioepis, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals among others.

