News: Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Trends By Key Players, End User, Demand, Analysis Growth And Forecast 2027 Mallinckrodt, BioVie Inc., La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Hepatorenal syndrome is a condition that is characterized by progressive renal failure in patients with chronic liver diseases. The renal failure causes accumulation of toxins in body that results in liver damage. It is also known as functional form of kidney impairment. The symptoms of the disease include yellowing of skin, enlarged liver and spleen.
The exact incidence of hepatorenal syndrome is unknown due to lack of proper diagnosis, but approximately 8-10% people with ascites and cirrhosis are reported to be positive for hepatorenal syndrome, worldwide. The rate of incidence of these diseases are equal in males and females.
Market Drivers
- Rising incidence rate of hepatorenal syndrome drives the market growth
- Rising geriatric population and occurance of disease also uplifts the market growth
- Increasing government initiatives and fundings for development of therapies for diseases like hepatorenal syndrome will boost up the market growth
- Increasing consumption of unhealthy food and drinks such as alcohol is another factor for this market growth
Leading Key Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hepatorenal syndrome market are Mallinckrodt, BioVie Inc., La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orphan Therapeutics, Noorik Biopharmaceuticals, PharmaIN, Corp among others
Segmentation: Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Market
By Type
- Type 1 Hepatorenal Syndrome
- Type 2 Hepatorenal Syndrome
- Others
By Diagnosis
- Complete Blood Cell Count
- Liver Function Tests
- Urinalysis and Urine Electrolytes
- Others
By Medication
- Vasopressin Analogues
- Sympathomimetic Agents
- Plasma Volume Expanders
- Antibiotics
- Others
By Surgical
- Peritoneovenous Shunting
- Surgical Shunts
- Liver Transplantation
- Others
