News: Global Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Drug Market Is Growing At A Steady CAGR In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2027 LLERGAN, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Carpal tunnel syndrome is also known as median nerve compression neuropathy which is characterized by moderate to severe pain, numbness, tingling or weakness in the upper extremity of the body hand and arm. This condition results when one of the major nerves, the median nerve which passes through the hand gets squeezed or compressed. The median nerve provides sensation to the thumb and fingers. Carpal tunnel syndrome can occur in one or both hands.

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), it is estimated that each year more than eight million people are affected by carpal tunnel syndrome and carpal tunnel surgery is the second most common type of surgery with over 230,000 procedures performed annually.

Market Drivers

Introduction of innovative therapies is accelerating the market growth

Rising demand for effective therapies among patients is boosting the market growth

Rising spending on public health programs is acting as catalyst to market growth

Increasing global healthcare expenditure is driving the market growth for carpal tunnel syndrome drug

Carpal tunnel syndrome drug market is segmented on the basis of treatment, mechanism of action, drugs, route of administration, distribution channel and end-users. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

Based on treatment, the carpal tunnel syndrome drug market is segmented into medication, integrative therapy and surgery

Based on mechanism of action, the carpal tunnel syndrome drug market is segmented as analgesics, NSAIDs, corticosteroids and others

Based on drugs, the carpal tunnel syndrome drug market is segmented as ibuprofen, prednisone, triamcinolone and others

Based on the route of administration, the carpal tunnel syndrome drug market is segmented into oral and parenteral

Leading Key Players:

Major players in the carpal tunnel syndrome drug market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, ALLERGAN, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, WOCKHARDT, Mylan N.V, Aurobindo Pharma, Arthrex, Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd, Pressure Profile Systems, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, PAVmed Inc, Avadim Health, Inc, Bioness Inc among others.

