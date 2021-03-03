News: Global Abdominal Surgical Robots Market To Account To USD 18.49 Billion By 2027 Expanding At A Rate Of 20.07% Corindus, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Medrobotics Corporation, revo, Accuray Incorporated, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., AVRA Medical Robotics

Abdominal surgical robots market is expected to account to USD 18.49 billion by 2027 expanding at a rate of 20.07% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. This market expansion has been caused due to the growing dependency of healthcare institutions and facilities on usage of surgical systems and solutions that provide high accuracy in a minimally invasive manner backed by artificial intelligence technology.

Abdominal surgical robots are the collection of robotic systems, components, accessories and solutions that are developed to provide high precision accuracy and aid for surgeons in conducting different variants of abdominal based surgical procedures, such as stomach, gallbladder, intestines, liver, pancreas, spleen and appendix. These surgeries are carried out with utmost precision considering the combination of advanced visualization and minimally invasive surgical techniques that these robots provide.

This market report provides details of market share, new developments, product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Abdominal surgical robots market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market.

On the basis of application, abdominal surgical robots has been segmented into general surgery, gynaecology, urology and others.

Abdominal surgical robots market has also been segmented on the basis of end user into hospitals, research centers and others

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the report are Corindus, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Medrobotics Corporation, revo, Accuray Incorporated, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd, Titan Medical Inc., AdEchoTech, FREEHAND 2010 LIMITED, Virtual Incision Corporation among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

