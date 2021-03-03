Network Packet Broker Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2021-2027 | Gigamon, APCON, Garland Technology, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Network Critical, Corvil,

Choosing market research report is very essential for the business growth as it helps with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business. The research study carried out in Network Packet Broker business report helps to recognize the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. Evaluations about the CAGR value variations for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are measured in this marketing report. Granular market information gathered in the world class Network Packet Broker report will be helpful to industry to take competent business decisions.

Network packet broker market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Network Packet Broker Market 2021” and Upcoming Growth for 2027 from various Effect and factors about market environment, competitive landscape, historical and current data for forecast Growth with technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progressive CAGR Network Packet Broker market. Getting well-versed with the most relevant product and market information helps businesses accomplish sustainable growth in the market. Global Network Packet Broker market report provides the same by studying the market and the industry with respect to numerous aspects. Lot of industry experts provide their inputs for carrying out detailed market analysis which have been used very vigilantly to frame this finest market research report. The report lists down the company profiles of major market players and brands which explore their actions about product launches, product enhancements, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions with respect to effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Network Packet Broker Market key players Involved in the study are NETSCOUT, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Keysight Technologies, Gigamon, APCON, Garland Technology, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Network Critical, Corvil, Microtel Innovation S.r.l, Juniper Networks, Inc.,

Global Network Packet Broker Market Dynamics:

Product Launches

In March 2019, Arista Networks, Inc. launched new and disruptive Arista 7360X Series which doubles the system density while decreasing energy and cost. It offers customization, scale, efficiency and choice on effectiveness which simplifies the designs of a cloud network. Arista and Facebook engineering teams came together in the development of the system and enable complete management with the control aircraft via FBOSS (Facebook Open Switches Software). This enhances the product portfolio of the company in the market.

In December 2018, BIG SWITCH NETWORKS, INC. launched Big Switch cloud fabric on AWS for network packet broker. This helps in utilizing its software-defined hybrid cloud networking devices due to its granular control over a virtual network. Also this helps the company to expand its business on public clouds places by targeting competitors on hybrid cloud market.

In November 2018, DATACOM had launched a very compact 10G Network Packet Brokers. The network packet broker of VERSAstream family is an optimal solution to expensive high-density chassis systems. Also, the products from VERSAstream are featured with 4 to 8 any-to-any ports, thereby ensuring reduced tool subscription risk. The launch of this product has strengthened the product portfolio of the overall company.

Global Network Packet Broker Market Segmentation:

By Network Set Up (On-Premise, Cloud, Virtual),

Security Tools (Active (Inline), Passive), Band-Width (1 GBPS and 10 GBPS, 40 GBPS, 100 GBPS),

End-User (Enterprises, Service Providers, Government Organizations),

