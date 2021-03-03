Network Emulator Market Size, Status and Growth Analysis 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Network Emulator Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Network Emulator market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Network Emulator investments from 2021 till 2026.

The network emulator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The prominent players in the Global Network Emulator Market :

Keysight Technologies Inc, Spirent Communications Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Apposite Technology, Inc., iTrinegy, Polaris Networks, Packetstorm Communications Inc., Aukua Systems, Inc., InterWorking Labs, GigaNet Systems and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– In January 2020, Keysight Technologies, Inc. introduced a 5G channel emulation PROPSIM FS16 which enables chipset and device makers to verify the implementation of MIMO and massive MIMO in any 5G new radio (NR) frequency band. PROPSIM FS16 also allowed users to check the performance of 5G new radio (NR) devices with support for ultra-wide bandwidths in mmWave frequency spectrum, beamforming technology, and multiple-antenna configurations.

– In October 2019, GL Communications Inc. released its eir 5G Core Network Emulator Suite, which is enhanced to support the N4 interface simulation. The Emulator Suite comprises a MAPS application, which is a multi-protocol and multi-interface simulation test tool.

Key Market Trends: –

Telecommunication Vertical is Expected to Show a Significant Growth Over the Forecast period

– With the rise in the 4G and 5G age, developing advanced technologies for the LTE systems are driving the growth of the telecommunication vertical in the studied period. A significant turning point in the commercialization of LTE technology was GCF certification. The GCF certified the test cases to be tested by conformance test systems. One condition for the commercialization certification of LTE terminals was that 80% of all the test cases must receive GCF certification.

– Players present in the market landscape are offering innovative test emulator solutions, which is further boosting the growth of the telecommunication segment. For instance, in August 2019, Keysight Technologies, a leading technology provider, announced that TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited had selected the companys 5G network emulation solutions to validate its 5G new radio (NR) designs.

– In October 2019, PRISMA Telecom Testing, which is a significant supplier of innovative performance testing solutions, had showcased the newest developments of its 5G NR emulation systems at Mobile World Congress 2019.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth for this market owing to the increasing development and deployment of mobile 5G networks and applications that are fuelling new investments in telecom, infrastructure, and innovative applications, such as autonomous vehicles and augmented reality.

– Thus, new test systems would be required for the development and management of 5G devices, networks, and applications. This would create massive demand for the network emulators.

– For instance, Chinese based communications satellite producer Galaxy Space plans to launch 144 satellites for the constellation across the next three years by 2023. The firm wants to provide high-speed, low-latency communications services globally, including remote areas.

– Further, Asia-Pacific is soon becoming the hub for many projects for gaming companies. Recently in February 2020, MX Player launched its in-app gaming feature that hosts nine hyper-casual games that can be played without data or internet access in India. These factors are boosting the growth of this region in the coming years.

