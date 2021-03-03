Neo & Challenger Bank Market Trends, Growth | Application Analysis, Statistics, Key Product Type, Regional Analysis to 2027

Global Neo & Challenger Bank Market valued approximately USD XX million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Neo & Challenger Bank Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Neo bank is referred as web based bank which provides complete range of banking solutions without having any physical offices or branch. While Challenger banks are comparatively small retail banks which are established for the purpose of competing for business with large, long-established national banks.

Favorable government regulations and enhanced convenience to customers are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, proactive banking regulations to grant licenses and approvals is another major factor driving the growth of the global neo and challenger bank market. Moreover, increasing internet penetration and rise in demand for smartphones in the developing countries are the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, acquisition of customers and profitability are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Neo & Challenger Bank Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to Favorable government regulation and Growing investment in financial technology in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Neo & Challenger Bank market over the upcoming years. Further, North America is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

Atom Bank

Movencorp

Simple Finance Technology

BPCE

N26

Pockit

Ubank

Monzo Bank

MyBank (Alibaba Group)

Holvi Bank

WeBank (Tencent Holdings Ltd.)

Hello Bank

Koho Bank

Rocket Bank

Soon Banque

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank



By Application:

Personal

Business

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Neo & Challenger Bank Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Continued……

