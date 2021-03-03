Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal and Other Parts Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2025

The Global Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market is expected to grow from $1358.25 billion in 2020 to $1424.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1928.67 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Top Key Players in the Global Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Market: Alcoa Inc.; Acro; Gestamp and Trans-Matic.

Market Overview:

The motor vehicle body, stamped metal, & other parts market consists of sales of motor vehicle bodies, stamped motor vehicle metals, & other motor vehicle parts and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce motor vehicle stampings, such as fenders, tops, body parts, trim, and moldings or produce and/or rebuild motor vehicle parts and accessories (except motor vehicle gasoline engines and engine parts, motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment, motor vehicle steering and suspension components, motor vehicle brake systems, motor vehicle transmissions and power train parts, motor vehicle seating and interior trim, and motor vehicle stampings). The motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts market is segmented into motor vehicle body; stamped metal and other parts.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market. Africa was the smallest region in the global motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market.

Motor vehicle parts manufacturers are using IoT to reduce unscheduled downtimes, thereby increasing operational efficiency. IoT is a system of “connected devices” with the ability to collect and exchange data over a network without any human intervention and assistance. IoT helps motor vehicle parts manufacturers to increase their efficiency by providing real-time information about production processes. In addition, IoT can be used by automobile parts manufacturers to obtain wear and tear data that can prevent equipment failures. For instance, German car parts maker Robert Bosch signed an agreement with software company SAP to connect its manufacturing machinery, tools and vehicles to SAP’s back-end software. This IoT technology uses SAP’s real-time database HANA to monitor and support the production of automobile parts. The global automotive IoT market is expected to reach 106.32 billion by 2023. According to IDC and SAP, 60 % of global manufacturers use analytics data tracked from IoT connected devices to analyse the manufacturing processes.

Market Scope:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Motor Vehicle Body; Stamped Metal; Other Parts

2) By Application: Passenger Vehicle; Commercial Vehicle

3) By End Use: OEM; Aftermarket

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02252648140/motor-vehicle-body-stamped-metal-other-parts-global-market-report-2021-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-to-2030-including-1-by-type-motor-vehicle-body-stamped-metal-other-parts-2-by-application-passenger-vehicle-commercial-vehicle-3-by-end-use-oem-aftermarket-covering-lindy-manufacturing-alcoa-inc-acro-gestamp-trans-matic?mode=69

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

