Motion Control Components Market (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Worldwide Key Industry Segments & Forecast, 2020 -2028

Fill-in for Workforce Easier with Robots during COVID-19 Crisis

Robots are being deployed in areas where it is difficult for humans to navigate in the packaging industry. The trend has gained further impetus with the onset of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. This has created value-grab opportunities for companies in the motion control components market. In order to combat the risk of human interaction, companies are experiencing a spike in funding and orders for motion control components. Fill-in for workforce is becoming easier with the help of robots in dangerous places.

The fear of robots replacing human jobs is boosting the idea of adopting robots as an asset to production facilities. In order to tide over uncertainties with labor shortage, extreme weather and potential infectious diseases, companies in the motion control components market are increasing the availability of robots.

Absolute Encoders and Step Motors Reduce Downtime and Increase Throughput in Facilities

The overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) is crucial in the packaging industry to meet the ever-increasing demand for high throughout. However, downtime of the machinery affects production targets and increases expenditure. Hence, companies in the motion control components market such as Applied Motion Products— an industrial equipment supplier in California is providing motion control systems to packaging machinery OEMs to reduce downtime. Manufacturers are increasing their R&D in multi-turn, absolute encoders that eliminate homing runs by constantly monitoring motor position.

With the aim to increase throughput, manufacturers in the motion control components market are increasing their production in step motors to deploy precision position control.

Smart Hydraulic Actuators Gain Prominence for High Force Applications in Carton Forming

There is a growing demand for motion control components that can be easily integrated into existing equipment. Companies in the motion control components market are adhering to common industrial networking protocols such as Modbus, Profinet, and EtherNet/IP, among others, to build their credibility in the packaging landscape. Drivers and integrated motors that support different protocols with on-board communication ports, sans the need for external gateways, are being preferred by packaging companies.

The motion control components market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Manufacturers are increasing their production capacities in actuators where high force, precision, and minimal maintenance are required in the packaging industry. For instance, Kyntronics— a hydraulic equipment supplier in Solon, Ohio, is increasing its marketing capabilities for smart hydraulic actuators that are being used for carton forming, capping, and palletizing applications.

Comprehensive Repair Services for Hydraulic Components in Paper Industry Boost Market Growth

Top services for stakeholders in the paper & pulp industry are boosting the overall growth of the motion control components market. Controlled Fluids, Inc. — a hydraulic equipment supplier in Texas, is increasing its services portfolio by offering hydraulic and pneumatic repairs for stakeholders in the packaging industry. Apart from supplying components, companies in the motion control components market are increasing their focus in services such as servo valve repairs, lube oil replacement, actuator repairs, and the likes.

Companies in the motion control components market are combining compactness with performance in electro-mechanical servo motors.

Infrared Temperature Sensors Become Commonplace in Gluing and Preheating of Corrugated Cardboards

Position sensors are being extensively used for temperature measurement in corrugated cardboard manufacturing. Calex Electronics— a provider of high quality temperature measurement solutions is manufacturing non-contact infrared temperature sensors to meet the needs of stakeholders involved in corrugated cardboard manufacturing. Such sensors play a crucial role in preheating and gluing applications to ensure a strong bond and prevent warping.

Packaging machinery OEMs in the motion control components market are increasing the availability of straight out of the box sensors that eliminate the need for changing settings. They are producing sensors with analogue output to integrate into existing instrumentation. On the other hand, manufacturers are developing infrared temperature sensors with air/water cooled jackets and air purge collars to meet specific needs of end customers.

