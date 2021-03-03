Morocco Lubricants Market Share By Top Manufacturers, and Production Forecast till 2026 |– Afriquia, Motul (FORMAG), OLA Energy

The report titled “Morocco Lubricants Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Moroccan lubricants market is expected to register a CAGR of less than 3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Top Companies in the Global Morocco Lubricants Market: – Afriquia, Motul (FORMAG), OLA Energy, Petroleum Africa (FUCHS), Petrom, Petromin, Total, Vivo Energy (Shell), Winxo, ZIZ lubrifiants

Market Overview:

– Stable economic performance, growth in foreign investments, growth in the food and beverage sector, growth in construction, and the increasing manufacturing activities in Morocco are expected to act as opportunities for the lubricants market.

– The engine oil segment dominated the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Segment to Drive the Market

– Automotive and other transportation media, such as aircraft and marine, are the largest markets for lubricants.

– Engine designs have been continually improved to enhance performance, increase efficiency, and meet the environmental emission regulations.

– Light-duty vehicles include two-wheelers and passenger cars. Engine oils, gear oils, transmission oils, greases, and compressor oils are the most widely used lubricants in these automobiles. Lubricants have a good share in the aftermarket and among OEMs.

– The automotive industry is one of the pillars of the country’s economy. Several international companies are investing in the industrial zones, such as Tangier and Kenitra. Furthermore, Morocco unseated South Africa in 2019 from the top of the podium of African car producers.

– PSA and Renault-Nissan are the major automobile manufacturers in the country. The country, which manufactures one car every 90 seconds, aims to produce 500,000 cars in 2020, and it plans to produce 1,000,000 cars per year by 2023.

Greases Segment to Witness Lucrative Growth Rate

– Grease seals out contaminants, easily suspends solid additives, reduces noise, and is suitable for intermittent operations. Greased machinery consumes less power and significantly helps reduce wear and tear.

– The demand from the automotive sector contributes significantly to the grease market. According to the National Lubricating Grease Institute (NLGI), NLGI 2 grade grease is widely preferred for automotive applications.

– The demand for grease from the automotive segment in Morocco is increasing, as the country is witnessing double-digit growth in production and significant increase in sales every year. As grease is used more frequently for small applications in the industry, the demand for greases from the automotive industry is expected to increase.

– Automotive greases are used to lubricate the chassis, suspension, and steering. Additionally, automotive greases can be classified based on their GC and LB ratings.

– In the industrial segment, the demand for grease is increasing from the iron and steel industry, where it is used in frequent intervals during the operations.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Morocco Lubricants market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Morocco Lubricants Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

