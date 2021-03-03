Military Vetronics Market is expected to generate revenue of $ 436 million by 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022 with some influencing key players such as Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Thales Group, Oshkosh Defense, SAAB AB, BAE Systems PLC, General Electric Company.

Vetronics is made up of electronic components that are primarily related to vehicles operated by a defense organization. These include various systems such as navigation systems, display systems, C3 Systems, weapon control systems, vehicle protection systems, power systems, among others, which are used for the purpose of enhancing combat capability and situational awareness of the military vehicles. In addition, these systems are critical to improving the efficiency of land vehicles and their role in integrated network-based war operations.

Growth in the global vetronics market is affected by a number of factors, including network-centric warfare, embedded technology system commonality, situational alerts, and tightening swing specifications using COTS. In addition, the need to identify requirements and enemy weaknesses that can help monitor cross-border activity and improve connectivity between remote and central vetronics systems is a few other factors that contribute to market growth.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Thales Group, Oshkosh Defense, SAAB AB, BAE Systems PLC, General Electric Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, The Raytheon Company, and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA among others.

The report covers the forecast and analysis for the global military vetronics market and includes the positive and the negative factors that are influencing the growth of the market.

Detailed information about the current market opportunities have been discussed thoroughly and based on that the key target audience for the market have been determined in the report. This has been analyzed using Porters Five Forces Analysis.

The report also analyses the revenue generated by the prominent industry players. The market numbers have been calculated using top-down and the bottom-up approaches.

Military Vetronics Market Segmentation:

Military Vetronics Market – By Product: Communication System Navigation System C4 System Power System Display System Control and Data Distribution System Other

Military Vetronics Market – By Application: Light Protected Vehicles Unmanned Ground Vehicles Armored Amphibious Vehicles Special Purpose Vehicles Other

By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of MEA Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America





