Middle-East And Africa Demand Response Management Systems Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2021-2026

The Middle-East and African demand response management systems market is expected to register a CAGR greater than 9.5%. A demand response system (also known as a load response or DRS) is for end-use customers for reducing their use of electricity in response to power grid needs, economic signals from a competitive wholesale market, or special retail rates. Most of the demand response action today is in the commercial and industrial sectors. Moreover, technology giants of the region are leading the market space, with smaller companies supporting them with constant innovations and smarter software products. This scenario acts as a driver for the adoption of demand response management systems for utilities and customers. However, privacy concerns regarding the threat to consumers’ data through hacking are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The automated demand response management systems are expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, owing to the increasing deployment of smart grids across the world, with advancements in the demand response system and software technology.

– The integration of smart technologies in the existing grid structure is expected to create an ample amount of opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

– The United Arab Emirates is expected to be the largest market in the region, owing to many upcoming renewable and smart grid projects to decrease the share of fossil fuel in power generation. Furthermore, the uncertainty in power generation through renewables may propel the demand for DRMS in the country.

Schneider Electric Inc., Siemens, Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, GE Energy, and ABB (Ventyx).

The Middle-East and African demand response management systems market is moderately fragmented due to many companies operating in the industry. The key players in this market include Schneider Electric Inc., Siemens, Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, GE Energy, and ABB (Ventyx).

Automated Demand Response System to Grow at the Fastest Rate

– Industrial demand response is a dynamic energy infrastructure management program designed to support the stability of the electricity grid, as well as meet the Middle-East And Africaly growing demand for energy with the assistance of large and very large energy users in both the industrial and commercial sectors who agree to switch off certain production processes or turn down certain electrical loads during periods of peak demand.

– Demand-side management is the need of the hour for any grid. With a rise in smart grid technologies and automated demand response system, DRMS is a key demand-side management strategy that is expected to provide a cost-effective alternative to traditional supply-side solutions, to address the growing electricity demand during times of peak load or when prices are high.

– Therefore, the Middle-East and African demand response management systems market is expected to grow due to the ability of the automated demand response system to control the electricity consumption, allowing customers to automatically manage energy consumption at times of peak demand.

