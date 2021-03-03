Microspeaker Market Is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players – PUI Audio Inc., BSE Co. Ltd., Cirrus Logic, Inc.

The Market Research on the “Microspeaker Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Microspeaker market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Microspeaker investments from 2021 till 2026.

The microspeaker market was valued at 12.22 billion units in 2020 and expected to reach 23.35 billion units by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The prominent players in the Global Microspeaker Market :

AAC Technologies, PUI Audio Inc., BSE Co. Ltd., Cirrus Logic, Inc., ESTec Co. Ltd., GoerTek Inc., Fortune Grand Technology Inc. and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

January 2020 – Goertek Inc., Ltd. planned to showcase a series of cutting-edge acoustic, optical and electronic smart hardware at the 53rd International Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Goertek plans to showcase many true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets with active noise reduction and new generation 5 ATM waterproof, super balance micro speakers (SBS) with enhanced sound quality. Furthermore, the company plans to display smart speakers with a screen that supports face and gesture recognition as well as other high-performance intelligent sound reproduction equipment.

Key Market Trends: –

Consumer Electronics to Hold Major Share

– With more than 1.59 billion mobile phones built annually, each with a microspeaker for the speakerphone and another for the receiver, the demand for microspeakers are increasing.

– There is intense pressure from smartphone designers and the rest of the mobile audio industry to make shallow (Z-axis) micro speakers that are less than 2-mm deep. Added to this is the push for a smaller footprint, higher excursion, lower resonant frequency, and higher sensitivity.

– The drive to reduce the footprint and depth continues, but the microspeaker depth (Z-axis) has ratcheted down to 2.5 mm from 3 mm for smartphones, driven by the evaporation of the 3.5 mm headphone jack, which had been the bottleneck. The same product development teams that are demanding increased efficiency, power handling, cleaner sound, and extending the bass and top-end responses are also demanding the lowest possible price.

– The growing trend for slim bezel in the consumer electronics industry is attracting the growth of the microspeakers. Slim bezels arent just used in smartphones, laptops have also caught up with this trend. Dell XPS 13, for instance, boasted a super-thin bezel, slim body, and metallic exterior. It followed with the launch of a few more laptops that adopted the premium-looking design.

Asia-Pacific to Hold Major Share

– Microspeakers are manufactured predominantly in the Asia-Pacific region. The large presence of microspeaker manufacturers and consumer electronics manufacturing companies such as LG, Sony, Panasonic, Samsung and Xiaomi in the region is contributing to the market share.

– The increasingly high usage of consumer electronics owing to the presence of a high population and the growing disposable income in economies such as China, India Japan, and South Korea is rapidly driving the growth of the microspeaker market in the region.

– Further, with the expansion of mobile device industries in these densely populated countries, the region is expected to lead the overall market. In addition, the growing demand for headsets from offshoring centers in countries such as India and the Philippines is projected to augment the demand. Favorable government initiatives pertaining to the promotion of the smart city and smart home technologies are placing a high demand for microspeakers.

– Moreover, China is poised to remain a leader, in terms of the production volume of smartphones, with almost 34% share. India with its adaption to technology and increasing usage of smartphone is also strengthening its smartphone market share. This emphasizes the importance and growing demand for microspeakers in China as well as India.

