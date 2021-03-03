Micro-Packaging Market Size, Status, Top Key Players, Growth Analysis and Revenue Status 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Micro-Packaging Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Micro-Packaging market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Micro-Packaging investments from 2021 till 2026.

The micro packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The prominent players in the Global Micro-Packaging Market :

Amcor Plc, Bollore Inc., Amerplast Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Aera SA, A-ROO Company, Uflex Ltd, Chengde Technology Co., Ltd, TCL Packaging, Ultraperf Technologies Inc. and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– Nov 2019 – The EU-financed NanoPack Project carried out a series of antimicrobial efficacy tests on its new film to demonstrate the capability to extend shelf life. During the tests, NanoPacks film showed the ability to extend the shelf life of perishable goods such as bread, cherries, and yellow cheese, where the film is based on a combination of natural nanomaterials and essential oils to enhance food safety and reduce waste.

Key Market Trends: –

Food Packaging Accounted for High Market Growth

– In the food packaging sector, the prospective of nanotechnology is actively explored including active packaging. The transformation of active compounds from micro to nanoscale offers thereby a new opportunity. Silver nanoparticles are among the most explored nanoparticles, owing to their established antimicrobial potential against multiple commensal and pathogenic strains.

– In response to the vital changes in current consumer demand, the area of Active Packaging (AP) is becoming increasingly significant in food packaging. Principal AP systems include those that involve oxygen scavenging, moisture absorption and control, carbon dioxide and ethanol generation, and antimicrobial (AM) migrating and nonmigrating systems.

– Antimicrobial activity perforates at every corner of the package and its provides surface protection due to the gaseous characteristic of the agent. Some of the antimicrobials (bacteriocins, enzymes, organic acids, nano-sized metal oxides, etc) are handled as non-volatile basis agents in active antimicrobial food packaging and need to be directly contacted with the food.

– Moreover, Micro-perforation implies the puncturing of packaging films with holes ranging from a diameter of 30 mm to approx 200 mm. This packaging offers various superiority including extended shelf life and moisture retention to the food products.

– The industry witnessed a high demand for micro-perforated packaging materials in the form of films and laminates for the packaging of a wide variety of fruits & vegetables. This growth is backed by increased consumption of fruits such as bananas, mangoes and other citrus fruits and vegetables such as potatoes, onions, and tomatoes.

North America Witness High Market Share

– Rapidly expanding the retail sector incites manufacturers to adopt advanced packaging solutions. Leading food and beverage makers from around the world are constantly looking out for packaging materials that fit to their requirements. According to United States Department of Agriculture, in 2017, 64.1 pounds of chicken per person on a boneless, edible basis were available for Americans to eat and in 2018, 35.2 pounds per person of corn products (flour and meal, hominy and grits, and food starch) were available for consumption in the United States. Micro packaging helps to preserve the meat fresh during shipment and for food products it provides barrier properties against the external environment. This product demands increases every year which says that the demand for micro packaging increases in this segment.

– Moreover, the demand for medicine in pharma sector exhibits growth. For instance, according to IQVIA, the total spending on medicines in the United States increased to USD 482 billion in 2018 compared to 2017 which was USD 454.7 billion. With increasing demand, the growth of micro packaging increases, especially for vial and sachet packaging.

– Also, the players are increasingly focusing to innovate in the micro packaging sector. New developments such as Bayer Cropscience AG, the chemical and pharmaceutical company produced a transparent film called durethan which contains nanoparticles of clay that offer a combination of properties which include high strength and toughness, abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, and resistance to cracking. This new film will inhibit the growth in the United States.

