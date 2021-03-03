Metal Finishing Market Share By Top Manufacturers, and Production Forecast till 2026 | A.E. Aubin Company, Almco, C.Uyemura & Co.,Ltd., Grind Master

The report titled “Metal Finishing Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The metal finishing market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. period 2021-2026.

Top Companies in the Global Metal Finishing Market: – A.E. Aubin Company, Almco, C.Uyemura & Co.,Ltd., Grind Master, Guyson Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Linde plc, Luster-On Products, Inc., Mass Finishing Incorporated, OC Oerlikon Management AG, Okuno-Auromex, OTEC Precision Finish, Inc., Plating Equipment Ltd, POSCO, Sequa (The Carlyle Group), TIB Chemicals AG

Market Overview:

– By type, the inorganic metal finishing segment dominated the market, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period. Among various inorganic metal finishing types, electroplating is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

– The shift from traditional solvent-borne technologies to newer technologies is likely to provide opportunities for the market, during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, with robust demand from end-user industries, such as automotive, construction, electronics, and hardware.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Segment to Dominate the Market

– Among applications, the automotive industry dominated the demand for metal finishes. Metal finishing is one of the prominent methods used to provide a protective layer on the metal components of vehicles.

– Metal finishing is used in various vehicle parts, such as engines, other under-the-hood components, power steering systems, brake parts and systems, air conditioning components and systems, chassis hardware, climate control components, and fuel systems.

– Metal finishing also includes the application of paints or ceramics. Numerous small and large parts of the automobile require their contact surfaces to be smooth, stress relieved, and without burrs or defects. This enables the automotive engines to achieve a surface with less friction and heat, leading to the generation of more horsepower and overall better performance.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market. The increasing investments and production in the automotive industry, rising electrical and electronics production, and surging demand for heavy equipment, with multinational companies investing in the industrial sector, are some of the major factors driving the demand for metal finishing in the region.

– China is the largest manufacturer of automobiles in the world. The automotive sector in China has been shaping up for product evolution, with the country focusing on manufacturing products, to ensure fuel economy and minimize emissions, owing to the increasing environmental concerns due to mounting pollution in the country.

– However, the market witnessed a shrink in 2018, as the production decreased by 4.2%. It was also the first time that the market witnessed a drop in sales, after nearly 20 years of growth.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Metal Finishing market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Metal Finishing Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

