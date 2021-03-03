Metal 3D Printer Market worth US$ 579.8 Million 2018 with a CAGR of 27.9%

The report “Metal 3D Printer Market, By Form (Powder and Filaments), By Type (Titanium, Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminium), By End User (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Medical & Dental, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2029″. The metal D Printer Market, size is projected to grow from US$ 579.8 Million in 2018 to US$ 6791.8 Million by 2028. The global Metal 3D Printer market is expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand of 3D metal printing as a mainstream production process in industries such as aerospace & defense and medical & dental is driving the growth of metal 3D printer market.

Further, geometrical accuracy and high speed manufacturing of the 3D printing technology is expected to drive the metal 3D printer market. Additionally, the automotive industry, manufacturing of parts and components traditionally happen through selective laser melting aided by 3D CAD data.

However, high cost of the product and expensive process due to necessity of pure metals is anticipated to hinder the market of metal 3D printer market.

Key Highlights:

· Australian metal 3D printer manufacturer, in 2018, Aurora Labs has entered a joint venture with Worley Parsons Services, a Sydney-based engineering and consulting company.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Metal 3D Printer market accounted for US$ 579.8 Million in 2018 and is projected to register a lucrative CAGR of 27.9% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of form, by type, by end user, and region.

· By form the global metal 3D printer market is segmented into powder and filament. Powders accounted for the largest share in global metal 3D printer market due to ints increasing usage in aerospace & defense and automotive.

· By type the global metal 3D printer market is segmented into titanium, nickel, stainless steel, and aluminum. Titanium holds a dominating position in the market, and is expected to dominate over the forecast period. Due to emerging interest in healthcare industry towards titanium based implants.

· By application the metal 3D printer market is segmented into aerospace & Defense, Nickel, Stainless Steel and Aluminum. In application segment aerospace & Defense segment is dominating owing to increased adoption of 3D printing technology and metals.

· By region, North America linear motors market accounted for major revenue share of the global Metal 3D Printers market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Browse 70 market data tables* and 37 figures* on through 140 slides and in-depth TOC “Global Metal 3D Printers Market” By Form (Powder and Filament), By Type (Titanium, Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminium), By End User (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Medical & Dental, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)– Global forecast till 2029.

The prominent player operating in the global metal 3D printer market includes Arcam AB, ExOne GMBH, 3D Systems Corporation, Materialise NV, Renishaw PLC, Hoganas AB, Voxeljet AG, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Equispheres, GKN PLC, and Sandvik AB.

