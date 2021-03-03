Meat Testing Market 2020 Demand, Business Strategies, Current Trends And Efficient Techniques, Forecast 2026

Global Meat Testing Market Report Covers Market Statistics, Latest Trends Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

On a worldwide scale, the Meat Testing market is appeared to have crossed the benefit bar because of the consideration of unlimited methodologies like explicit modern approaches, item use examination, and future occasions. The attention on the overwhelming players Mérieux NutriSciences; Genetic ID; SGS SA; AsureQuality; I Mérieux NutriSciences; Genetic ID; SGS SA; AsureQuality ntertek Group plc; TÜV SÜD; Microbac Laboratories, Inc.; Certified Laboratories, Inc.; LGC Limited; Symbio Laboratories; Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH; ALS Limited; Eurofins Scientific; Bureau Veritas and QIMA.

Global Meat Testing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.81 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 14.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of trade and consumption of meat and seafood products.

Global Meat Testing Market By Sample Type (Meat, Seafood), Form (Processed Meat, Raw Meat), Target Tested (GMOs, Heavy Metals, Allergens, Pathogens, Species, Veterinary Drug Residues, Mycotoxins, Others), Testing Technology (Rapid Testing, Traditional Testing), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH announced the inauguration of a new R&D center situated in Tulln, Austria. The new facility is expected to help the company provide unique and innovative quality testing and certifications for the food and feed market.

In July 2017, SGS SA announced the initiation of a new testing center situated in Moscow, Russia. The new facility is expected to help the company provide their operational capabilities and expand their operations.

Market Drivers:

Significant rise in levels of consumption of meat and seafood products and items

Rising concerns of contamination of meat and other products that has been a result of previous outbreaks related to meat contamination and food products

Market Restraints:

Resulting in increased product cost due to the high initial start-up cost and high testing cost

Variable test results of the same product with different methods of testing resulting in distrust on the results; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

