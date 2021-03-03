Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 15.4% by 2026

The Market Research on the “Manufacturing Execution Systems Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Manufacturing Execution Systems market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Manufacturing Execution Systems investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Manufacturing Execution Systems Market was valued at USD 11.56 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Manufacturing Execution Systems Market 2021:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592979/manufacturing-execution-systems-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A18

The prominent players in the Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market :

Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, SAP SE, ABB Ltd., Dassault Systemes S.A., Honeywell International Inc., AVEVA Group PLC, Applied Materials Inc., Oracle Corporation, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co., Epicor Software Corporation and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– October 2019 – Rockwell acquired MESTECH Services, a Through this expansion, the company aims to expand its capabilities to profitably grow Information Solutions and Connected Services globally and accelerate Rockwells ability to help its customers execute digital transformation initiatives

– April 2019 – Emerson acquired Bioproduction Group (Bio-G), Through this acquisition Bio-Gs scheduling and modeling systems combined with Emersons extensive life sciences technology and expertise portfolio will help companies bring therapies for cancer, diabetes and other illnesses to patients sooner.

Key Market Trends: –

Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Industry to Hold Significant Share

– With the continuously evolving trends in the pharmaceutical industry, manufacturers are experiencing increased pressure to keep pace and modify their operations to meet changing needs. Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) enable the pharmaceutical industry to reduce production costs and improve compliance with regulatory requirements significantly.

– MES has been successfully implemented within the pharmaceutical & life sciences industry since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decreed the final 21 Part 11 regulations on 21 March 1997. These have provided criteria for the acceptance by the FDA, under certain circumstances, of electronic signatures, electronic records, and handwritten signatures executed to electronic records as equivalent to paper records and handwritten signatures executed on paper.

– Moreover, the growing concern towards counterfeit drugs entering the supply chain has resulted in the adoption of global track and trace regulations to protect patient safety and ensure product integrity. The EU Falsified Medicine Directive (EUFMD), the US Drug Supply Chain Act (DSCSA), and other global regulations mean that manufacturers are now trying to ensure compliance and add innovative technologies and increase the resources to manage the additional administrative burden. The use of barcodes and serialisation numbers, as well as the incorporation of RFID tags inside the packaging equipment, are all measures that are being taken to improve the quality of traceability and tracking.

North America to Hold Major Share

– North America is expected to continue to hold the significant share of the MES market over the forecast period, majorly due to the presence of several significant MES vendors, such as Honeywell (United States), and Oracle Corporation (United States), Emerson (United States), and Rockwell Automation (United States) among others which drive innovation. Hence, there is intense competition among the players.

– Moreover, North Americas strong financial position enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies that have provided a competitive edge in the market. Also, the region is viewing several partnerships by market players, which is helping them combine their solutions and offerings to increase their market presence.

– The ongoing continuous expansions and investments toward digitization across the industries in the region are one of the potential opportunities for the market. Growth in the number of SMEs and the increasing digitization in the manufacturing functions by large organizations, such as IBM and General Electric, are aiding the growth of the IoT market in the regional manufacturing segment. SMEs are becoming increasingly flexible to incorporate new technologies with their existing systems, whereas large manufacturers have substantial budgets for digitization. This is enabling the adoption of EMS.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592979/manufacturing-execution-systems-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A18

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

Customization of the Report: This report will be customized as per your needs for extra data up to 3 companies or 3 countries or nearly 40 analyst hours.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: +1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]

