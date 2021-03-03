Long term care software market, in the region, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2%: says Absolute Markets Insights. Governments’ Healthcare IT Initiatives to support long term care facilities in Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific region is witnessing a notable development in its healthcare infrastructure. Countries such as Japan, Korea and Singapore are well developed with significant spending on healthcare IT. Similarly, emerging economies such as China and India have been witnessing consistent development. With increase in ageing population in the region, a demand for care services is growing. The local government bodies in China have undertaken proactive steps towards the implementation of long term care systems across provinces. Simultaneously, various global healthcare IT companies have been targeting the region in order to capitalize upon the growth opportunities. The long term care software market is expected to surpass $4.9 Bn, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% by 2027. Australia and Singapore are promising markets for healthcare IT platforms owing to which, global players such as MEDITECH have been consistently expanding their presence in such countries.

“Some of the countries in the region, such as Japan, have highest life expectancy in the world. This is also leading to rise in ageing population in the region. The demographic transition in the region has attracted numerous investments, partnerships and technology adoption. For instance, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has been financing and engaging in LTC environments to mitigate the risks and social consequences of aging. Further, initiatives from governments to adopt clinical IT solutions such as e-prescribing, EHR and other care solutions is supporting the development of long term care software market in the region.”

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the long term care software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Some of the players operating in the long term care software market are Teleon Health, Inc., O-MEDS, LincWare, Meditab, Carecenta, Inc., BlueStrata EHR, Tangent Inc.

