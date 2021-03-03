Lithium Ion Battery Materials Market Size Forecast 2021-2027 By Global Industry Trends, Development History, Business Opportunities, Share Estimation, Revenue, and Business Prospect

Lithium Ion Battery Materials Market is valued at USD 10.75 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 16.14 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period

Increasing demand of Li-ion batteries for consumer electronics is key growth driving factor the Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market.

This report consists of drivers, challenges and opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market.

Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Leading Manufacturers

Key Players Operating in Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market like,

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

China BAK Battery Co. Ltd.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Tesla

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Saft Batteries

BYD Company Ltd.

A rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery Materials Market is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium ions goes from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and back when charging. These are commonly used as rechargeable batteries for portable electronics, due to properties like high energy density, tiny memory effect and low self-discharge. The main component that is used commonly in these batteries is lithium cobalt oxide which provides high energy density but with safety risks. Lithium iron phosphate, lithium ion manganese oxide battery, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide provide lower energy density but longer lives and less possibility of fire or explosion which are widely used for electric tools, medical equipment, and other roles.

The demand of consumer electronics such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, consoles is increasing rapidly among consumers and most of these devices need high performance and low self-discharge batteries which is fulfilled by Li-ion Batteries resulting in growing lithium ion battery market. The strict policies of the government implied on exhaust standards to reduce polluting factors and protect the environment propels the automotive companies to invest on electronics vehicles which further supplement the growth of the global lithium-ion market in the years to come. Escalating number of solar and wind projects worldwide is also anticipated to increase the demand for rechargeable lithium ion battery market. The main restraining factor of this market is, Lithium-ion batteries can be a safety hazard since they contain a flammable electrolyte and may be kept pressurized.

Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market Segmentation

By Type- Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Titanate Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Nickel, Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

By Component- Cathode, Anode, Electrolytic Solution, Others

By End-User Type- Consumer Electronics, Marine, Aerospace Defense, Medical, Automotive, Industrial

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

