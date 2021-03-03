Lead  Market Emerging Trend, Advancement, Growth and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025| Canada Metal North America Ltd., Glencore

The report titled “Lead Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Lead market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2021-2025.

Top Companies in the Global Lead Market: – Canada Metal North America Ltd., Glencore, Gravita Metals, Hindustan Zinc., KOREAZINC, M. A. Metal Corporation, Nyrstar, Teck Resources Limited, Vedanta Resources Limited.

– On the flip side, the environmental regulations imposed by various countries on the usage of lead owing to its toxicity is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, the availability of substitutes is also likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global lead consumption with the majority of the demand coming from China, South Korea, Japan, and ASEAN countries.

Battery segment to Dominate the Market

– Lead-acid batterys are used used in thre form of SLI (Starting, Lighting, and Ignition) Batteries, Stationary Batteries (Telecom, UPS, Energy Storage Systems (ESS), etc.), Portable Batteries (Consumer Electronics etc.) and more.

– SLI batteries have major applications and are designed for automobiles and are therefore always installed with the vehicle’s charging system, which means that there is a continuous cycle of charge and discharge in the battery whenever the vehicle is in use.

– The major factors attributing to the growth of SLI battery market is the increasing demand for these batteries to power start motor, lights, and ignition system or other internal combustion engines with high performance, long life, and cost efficiency.

– Lead-acid battery is the technology of choice for all SLI battery applications in conventional combustion engine vehicles, such as cars and trucks worldwide.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the lead market, with the majority of the demand coming from China, Japan, and India.

– China is currently the largest market for electric vehicles. In April 2020, the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China has issued a notice on ways to promote financial subsidies for new electric vehicles. It stated that new EVs purchased between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2022, would be exempted from vehicle purchase tax.

– In India, the increasing number of solar power projects, and continuous expansion of telecommunication infrastructure is expected to drive the demand for lead-acid batteries in the country, which therefore increases the demand for lead market during the forecast period. However, the recent decline in the automotive industry may hinder the market in the country

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Lead market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Lead Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Lead market size based on value and volume

Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Lead market

Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Lead market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

