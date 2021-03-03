Latest Developments and Key Strategies of Players of B2B payments Market

Since the creation of the internet, we have come across ‘always on, always available’ communications across every aspect of our lives. As the payments industry evolved from paper-based to digital, these rising expectations have proven to be challenging. B2B payments are payments between two traders for goods and services. Still, paper checks records popular payment method for businesses. A digital B2B payment solution is a rapid payment method. It improves the cash flow of a company, involving issuing, receiving and processing systems. Whereas, business to business transactions are widespread in the typical supply chain, such as businesses buying parts and goods, raw materials for use in production procedures. The global B2B payments market accounted for US$ 732.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 1900.6 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.1%. Impact of COVID-19 on the market Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR), solutions are expected to substantially contribute while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and address continuously emerging challenges. The existing situation due to the outbreak of the crisis will inspire healthcare establishments, pharmaceutical vendors, business traders to improve their R&D investments in AI, acting as a core technology for permitting multiple initiatives. This report will quantify the impact of this pandemic on the B2B payments market.

Drivers and Restraints: The major factors projected to drive the global market growth are gradual increase in income coupled with increase in consumer spending on goods and services. Additionally, factors such as increasing smart phones adoption, high internet penetration, is gradually increasing consumer’s preference for mobile payments through various applications which is anticipated to further influence the target market growth. Developing government regulations related to cybercrime and improved infrastructure coupled with high government spending on cyber security, are factors creating revenue opportunities for the global market players. Furthermore, government of developed and developing are focused on development of payment infrastructure in order to facilitate the digital economy method coupled with launched of several application are factors positively propelling the global B2B payment market growth. Moreover, thriving e-commerce sector and with the introduction of new technology such as big data analytics, blockchain, AI, is projected to help financiers simplify the B2B payment system further propelling the revenue growth of the market.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global B2B payments market include American Express Co. Inc., Bottomline Technologies Inc., Ant Financial Services Co. Ltd., Coupa Software Inc., Intuit Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., FleetCor Technologies Inc., MasterCard Inc., and SAP. The target market has high competitive scenario as there is high presence of players operating. Major Player’s inclination towards expanding their customer base and improve the customer experience is projected to further upsurge the competition.

Get In-depth TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-B2B-Payments-Market-4378

About us:

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

To know more

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- [email protected]