Knee Cartilage Repair Market: Rise in the Number of Orthopedic Surgeries and Usage of Different Implant Materials for Knee Surgery are Anticipated to Fuel the Global Market

Knee Cartilage Repair Market – Overview

This report on the knee cartilage repair market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Knee cartilage repair products are medical devices that are used internally during surgery. They are widely utilized to control physical balance or for the treatment of injured/malfunctioned parts of the knee. They are also known as corrective devices for the knees. The primary objective of these products is to provide comfort to patients while performing daily functions, reduce pain, support an injury, and correct problems associated with the knees. An aging population and technological advancements are key drivers of the knee cartilage repair market.

The knee cartilage repair market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on application, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises major players’ product portfolio based on brands, and products in order to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis, by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global knee cartilage repair market.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into arthroscopic chondroplasty, autologous chondrocyte implantation, osteochondral grafts transplantation, cell-based cartilage resurfacing, implants transplant, microfracture, and others. The application segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technologies by physicians and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Based on end-user, the knee cartilage repair market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic clinics, and others. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of region, the global knee cartilage repair market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. Market size of each country with respect to application segment has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global knee cartilage repair market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Histogenics Corporation, ISTO Technologies, Inc., MEDIPOST Co. Ltd., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., TiGenix NV, and Vericel Corporation.

